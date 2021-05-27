Marquardt still earns college degree in three years
MONTICELLO — The year of COVID was hard for many, but it’s difficult to beat what Alex Marquardt went through.
He went from a baseball-playing college junior with a possible ear infection to brain surgery that removed an acoustic neuroma, followed by a bout of meningitis that slowed his recovery.
Still, somehow, he graduated this spring with a degree in finance from North Central College in Naperville, accomplishing the task in just three years. It seems fitting that it happened in May, which is National Brain Tumor Awareness Month.
Marquardt admits to feeling a little sorry for himself after being diagnosed in January with a 3.5-centimeter-wide tumor — about the size of a golf ball. Despite the surgery and the complications that followed, he eventually decided to venture back to the North Central campus in late February after about six weeks off, dedicated to obtaining his degree.
“I just wanted to get back into the groove of things,” Marquardt said.
His unique journey began last October when the Monticello High School graduate (class of ‘18) started having difficulty hearing out of his left ear. After initial diagnoses of allergies and ear infection, a subsequent trip to a specialist found a 90 percent loss in that ear.
And a brain tumor.
“I went from being told it was an ear infection to (the brain tumor diagnosis) in a matter of a couple of weeks,” Marquardt said.
“It was definitely out of the blue,” said his mom, Jennifer Marquardt, who is in the healthcare industry as the director of customer solutions at Health Alliance.
“In the business I am in, we tend to be the opposite of a hypochondriac,” Jennifer Marquardt said. “Luckily Alex pursued it independently and stayed on it.”
Eventually, an MRI found the tumor in February. With his mom being a Health Alliance employee and his father, Kelly, working in the business side at Carle, the family originally assumed surgery would be performed there.
But Alex continued to research, and found it was a rare enough tumor that Carle only performed one to two of those particular surgeries per year. Marquardt found that doctors at Loyola Medical Center in Chicago had done thousands.
And, by the grace of God, his medical insurance through North Central covered it.
Physicians at Loyola quickly determined the situation was even more serious than the family had thought.
“They told me, ‘I don’t know how you’re functioning, because your brain stem is moving further away from the middle of your head,’” the 21-year-old Marquardt said
Surgery was scheduled five days later. Usually a six- to eight-hour procedure, it took 12 hours due to its proximity to a major facial nerve.
It was a success, and three days later Marquardt was at home.
Then another shoe dropped.
“It was week two of recovery, and I woke up with a 10 out of 10 headache,” he said.
He was leaking spinal fluid from his surgical incision, and was eventually diagnosed with meningitis.
“That was worse than the actual surgery,” he said.
Marquardt was in the hospital 12 days for that complication, resulting in another surgery to remove a piece of plastic that had been implanted to cover the piece of skull that was removed during the original operation.
For a time, Jennifer Marquardt was not sure there would ever be good news.
“The brain tumor itself is very rare; for it to be the size it grew to is very rare because they usually grow about 1 millimeter per year. The fact that it required surgery, and the cerebral spinal fluid leak was also a rare complication,” she said.
But on Feb. 26, Marquardt went back to school, thanks to a picc (Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter) line that he used to continue antibiotic treatments twice per day.
His studies at Monticello High School helped prepare him for the unforeseen health issues, as he earned 27 college credits through the high school’s dual credit program before he even arrived at North Central. That, along with summer school during his college years, allowed him to not only graduate, but to do so a year early.
Marquardt has lost hearing in his left ear, but the care taken in surgery saved his facial nerve. He has also taken a job working at a wealth management firm in Wheaton.
The recent college grad is also taking time to live life some, having attended three Cubs games and one White Sox game already this season. A trip to Las Vegas with college buddies is also being planned.
“I would say, I will try to live life to the fullest. Why wait until tomorrow?” Marquardt said.
“Other than that, I’m ready to get into a career and get going.”
Arriving at North Central with a mid-80s fastball, he was able to play on the baseball team for a year, but his second year was canceled due to COVID-19 and the brain tumor took away participation in 2020-21.
“I just tell people I medically retired,” Marquardt said.
He needs to stay away from any sports that have contact, so he will concentrate on golf as an athletic outlet.
Jennifer Marquardt said while some of the events of earlier this year “feels like 10 years ago,” she will always be thankful for Feb. 15: When Alex came home from the hospital, and on the same day his brother Kollin saw his newborn released from ICU.
“I guess that’s my lucky day,” she said.
She has always been proud of her son, but is even more impressed with him these days.
“I’m just really amazed at his resiliency. He didn’t dwell on the negative. A lot of people would have taken the semester off of school,” she said.
“He’s able to focus on the next thing. I don’t think he knows how unique he is.”