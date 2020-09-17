Each fall since 2015, business bootcamps in Monticello have prepared entrepreneurs to pursue their dream by walking them through the ins and outs of starting their own businesses.
Like all things 2020, adjustments are being made to this year’s workshop, with the City of Monticello, Chamber of Commerce, and Monticello Main Street concentrating on helping existing businesses this fall with a Reboot Workshop.
“Reboot is a way for people to work on re-branding and reworking their delivery, and kind of figure out what their playbook is for their business plan,” said City of Monticello Community Development Director Callie Jo McFarland.
“We’re hoping it will get people into a good position for the fourth quarter,” she added of the Reboot, offered from 8:30 a.m. to noon Sept. 21 or 5:30 to 9 p.m. Sept. 24 in the city council chambers. It is free for participants thanks to a sponsorship from CIBM Bank, and presenters will be Scott Clanin and Anne Matalonis of Clanin Marketing.
Personal one-hour consultations with Clanin and Matalonis will also be available at a reduced charge for Reboot participants.
Chamber/Main Street Director Shelly Crawford-Stock said COVID “triggered” the format change, “however we think this is good information for any business owner. All business owners are having to re-think marketing strategies this year.”
She expects the business bootcamps, usually offered twice per year, to resume sometime next year. If the Reboot is received well, it may be repeated in the future.
Those wanting to take part in the Sept. 21 Reboot need to sign up by the end of the day Friday (Sept. 18) through the chamber website at monticellochamber.org. Registration is needed by the end of the day Monday for the Sept. 24 session.