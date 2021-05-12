MONTICELLO — Alderman Mike Koon was convinced a while ago that a recreational facility for Monticello merits strong consideration. After a talk earlier this year with a Wisconsin community that has been able to break ground on a similar project, he is even more convinced a complex can by planned, paid for and installed on 30 acres of city-owned land.
It was his excitement over the Sauk Prairie Culver Community Park that helped lead to the formation of the 30-acre multi-use outdoor recreation committee, which has been meeting twice a month since March. Its goal is to make recommendations on how to make the 30-acre recreational facility proposed over a decade ago a reality on the west side of Monticello.
What encourages Koon are the similarities between Sauk Prairie and the situation in Monticello, which purchased the property near Apple Tree Subdivision in 2009.
“Their situation was very similar to ours, which is one of the reasons I reached out to them: In terms of scope, in terms of the size of the town, the dollar figure behind the project. I think they had a plan that worked,” Koon said.
Monticello’s population of 5,695 people is similar to the 7,800 of Sauk Prairie, which includes the twin communities of Sauk City and Prairie du Sac. A rough cost estimate is $10.5 million for the Monticello rec site, about $12 million for Sauk Prairie.
Sauk Prairie’s efforts also had fits and starts over several years before its project gained traction — and an official groundbreaking last October.
The Monticello committee heard from Sauk Prairie Recreation Department Director John Lehan on April 19. He said Sauk Prairie spent a decade trying to get construction off the ground for its 67-acre Culver Community Park, which will include ball fields, a fishing pond, as well as a spot for ice skating and a sledding hill.
There will even be an orchard on site, a nod to a former wartime ammunition plant that included farmsteads and apple trees.
“It was important to us to have a park for all, honor our history and create those signature event spaces with an event center, an event garden,” Lehan said, adding the space is aimed at being flexible to host “a wide variety of events.”
Also planned is a walking trail, batting cages, basketball and pickleball courts, a gaga ball pit, dog exercise area and indoor and outdoor space that can be rented.
Gaga ball is a more recent phenomenon, taking its lead from dodgeball and playing it in a fenced-in area on a rubberized surface.
He said having a firm plan — which included the hiring of consulting agencies — helped spur fundraising, including $5 million from the family that owns the Culver’s restaurant chain.
Lehan said a 3D flyover video of the land helped lay out the dream in a visual form, which helped people get on board.
Starting with just talk in 2010 — similar to the time Monticello started talking about its recreation area — about $9.5 million of the $12 million needed has now been raised, enabling Sauk Prairie to break ground last fall. Construction will continue for the next two years, with planners hoping to open the recreational complex in 2023.
Koon realizes the project can’t go anywhere with about $10.5 million needed for the local effort. He thinks Sauk Prairie has again showed a way to get it done: By hiring professionals.
“It takes some professional help, people who do this for a living. That’s not to say that a volunteer organization can’t play a vital role, but I think one of the major takeaways that we took from the Sauk Prairie presentation was they contracted a firm, and that firm really helped them identify the process, and gave them the materials they needed to make the ask,” Koon said.
Lehan said there were naysayers in Sauk County, especially in the early going.
“I think the biggest pushback, especially before we received the large donation, was ‘You’ll never get there. Twelve million is way too high,’” Lehan said. “But I think once we got the $5 million, then the $6 million, $7 million, $9 million, it snowballed from there.”
He admitted fundraising had slowed since hitting $9 million, attributing at least some of that to the pandemic that has limited contact with potential donors.
Help from high schoolers
Whether Monticello can repeat what is happening in Sauk Prairie remains to be seen. Koon is hopeful, and said the next step is for the committee to get input from local high schoolers who were tasked with drafting possible plans for a local recreational complex. Those will be presented to the committee May 17.
“We’re excited to see what the high schoolers have come up with,” Koon said.
He also knows the plan put forth for the 30 acres 10 years ago — including ball fields, a fishing pond, walking path and other amenities — will need to be tweaked.
“We’ll have to do a new plan. There may be a lot of aspects of the old plan that will still be viable, but things have changed in 10 years in terms of what the needs are.”
The 30-acre multi-use outdoor recreation committee was appointed by Monticello Mayor Larry Stoner in March. It is tasked with studying the issue and reporting back to the city council Oct. 15.