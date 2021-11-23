PIATT COUNTY — “Hope Marches On” is this year’s theme for the Piatt County Red Kettle Campaign. The ringing of bells will be heard outside County Market and the Tractor Supply Co for four consecutive Saturdays beginning Nov. 27.
In addition, 10 small table-top red kettles will be placed inside various businesses throughout Piatt County where patrons can make donations. These businesses are Mama T’s Pizza in Bement, Judy’s Kitchen in Cerro Gordo and in Monticello: The Brown Bag, Fieldhouse 219, Holly’s Country Kitchen, Main St. Pub, Red Wheel, Subway, True Value and Willow Tree Missions.
Last years Red Kettle Campaign was a huge success raising just over $9,200. This is almost double of what was raised in 2019. While some of the money raised supports the national Salvation Army, 90 percent remained in Piatt County. All the money has already been dispersed to Piatt County individuals and families.
Jeannine Primmer, of the local Salvation Army service unit, stated, “The majority of assistance provided this past year was for emergency lodging and rent assistance due to layoffs from COVID, loss of income due to medical issues or just job loss.”.
This money would not have been raised without support from the 12 local businesses, 111 volunteer bell ringers and the generous members of the county. Placing bell ringers and small table-top kettles in high-traffic areas allow more members of the community to donate to this worthy cause.
A Salvation Army kettle by itself does not get much attention. However, that same kettle either strategically displayed next to a small business checkout counter or the larger kettles adorned by individuals, couples, families, and children ringing bells results in big heart-felt donations.
Help is needed again this year. Would you like to ring a bell on a Saturday for an hour? You can go to the Facebook page, Piatt County Red Kettle Campaign 2021, to sign up for the date and time that works for you.
In addition, donations can be made either online or by check. The URL for online giving is https://donate.saheartland.org/piattcounty. Checks can be made out to the Salvation Army in care of Crossroads Church at 1602 N 1125 East Rd, Monticello IL 61856.
The Piatt County Service Unit accepts referrals from Piatt County churches and organizations. If your church or organization is aware of a Piatt County resident facing a short-term emergency, please contact pcredkettle@gmail.com and provide the following information:
– Your Name/ Organization/ Contact Information
– Name of Piatt County resident(s) in need/Contact Information
– Description of Short-Term Emergency or Disaster
– Description of what is needed to help the resident(s)