With the health of the local community in mind, the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society has announced it will open Mondays and by appointment only in September, October and November.
Monday hours are from 1 to 8 p.m. the first two Mondays of each month, and from 1 to 4 p.m. the other Mondays at the society library, located in the Piatt County Office Building on State Street.
Appointments should be made by email at piatthistory@gmail.com.
The status of hours for December and January, as well as the annual dinner on Dec. 4, will be decided at the society Nov. 30 board meeting.
Current mask mandates will be followed at the library.
Information is also available on the Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/piatthistory.