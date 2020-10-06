The City of Monticello will cut about $141,000 in interest fees off of some current borrowing after voting to refinance debt certificates originally taken out to help pay for pool construction and the city’s newest water tower.
“I guess one silver lining that’s coming out of all of this COVID-related stuff is that interest rates are at historic lows right now,” said Kendall King of King’s Financial Consulting in Monticello. “We haven’t seen interest rates like this in a very, very long time, in fact never in my career.”
The current financial climate allowed the city to refinance 4 percent debt issued in 2009 to continue at about 1.5 percent interest, resulting in the savings over the life of the certificates, which will still be paid off in 2029.
The portion of pool construction borrowing that came from a voter’s referendum is not being restructured since those have a shorter life, with repayment completed in 2023. But King said it gives the city an opportunity to fund other projects should it choose to continue levying that 18 cents for its bond and interest fund after the pool bonds are paid.
“That would be absolutely no raise on taxes (tax rate), so it would just be extending your pay structure,” said King.
“I know there’s been discussion of some potential road projects that could fall under that dollar amount,” he added, saying it would generate an estimate $4 million over 20 years.
Adding another 17 cents to that would generate about $8.6 million total over that time.
“I know there’s been discussion over potential ball fields for a long time that have been going on. As a brand new parent, my wife and I selfishly would appreciate using those at some point, but I trust you guys to make that decision,” said King.
He was referring to the 30 acres the city purchased on the west edge of town in 2009 with the intent of putting ball fields, a walking path and fishing pond there. Funding for the estimated $10 million project has been the issue. The Monticello Recreation Foundation began a fundraising effort for the effort last year.
In other action, the city council:
–approved the purchase of a 2012 Chevy 3500 service truck, which will cost $16,000 after trade-in. Public Works Director Jim Grabarczyk said a purchase was scheduled for next fiscal year, but that he pulled the trigger early due to the low price. He said a new one would cost in the $70,000 range;
–approved a variance for a home on 1002 E. Chestnut St. It will allow prospective home owners Vaughan and Hanna Pierce to use all but 1 foot 9 inches of the 30-foot front yard setback to construct an addition to the home. It was pointed out that there is still about 30 feet from the property line to the street.