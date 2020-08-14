Do you have an interest in gardening, time to volunteer in the community, and a desire to share your knowledge with others? The University of Illinois Extension’s Master Gardener program serving DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties might be the perfect fit for you. Applications are now being accepted for the Master Gardener’s fall live virtual training classes.
Illinois Extension’s Master Gardener program is taught by Extension educators and specialists and emphasizes practical, research-based information. Training topics include: botany, annuals and perennials, soils, insects, woody ornamental, vegetables, fruits, turf, integrated pest management, and wildlife.
After the training, Master Gardeners volunteer their time and expertise by sharing their horticulture skills with the community through garden projects, educational outreach and helping people find sound management practices for home and urban natural resources. Master Gardener volunteers enjoy serving their communities promoting well-being through people-plant interactions and by contributing to a safe, abundant food supply through home vegetable and fruit production.
Live virtual classes for DeWitt, Macon and Piatt counties fall Master Gardener training program will be Tuesdays, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. September 15 to December 15. Fee for the class is $175 and partial fee waivers are available. Participants need a computer and a strong internet connection to attend.
Registration for the fall class will be open August 1 to September 9. To apply for the program, visit go.illinois.edu/MGTrainingDMP or contact Beth Miglin at bmiglin@illinois.edu or 217-877-6042.
The horticulture program is a branch of University of Illinois Extension that provides research-based information and training about soil testing, tree health, lawn care, pest identification and control, vegetable gardening and more. The horticulture program also provides Master Gardener training. More information is available at go.illinois.edu/dmp.