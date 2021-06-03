MONTICELLO — Regular hours have resumed at the Piatt County Historical and Genealogical Society, located at 1115 N. State Street, Suite 119 in Monticello (The Piatt County Office Building).
Hours are now Mondays and Wednesdays from 1 to 4 p.m., with expanded hours until 8 p.m. on the first and second Mondays of the month. The office is also open by appointment by calling 217-762-9997.
The office will be open on July 5, even though that is a holiday.
If there are no volunteers available for regular office hours, closings will be announced on the society’s Facebook page.
More information on the society is available at www.piatthistory.org