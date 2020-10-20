The City of Monticello has again partnered with Cub Scout Pack 122 on the annual Scouting for Food city-wide food drive. Cub Scouts and volunteers have put bags out on doors this past weekend as a friendly reminder to donate.
Residents within city limits are asked to donate non-perishable food items and toiletries, place the donations in yellow or white grocery bags, and put the bags curbside for easy pickup by 8 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 24.
Volunteers will pick up the donations, which will be distributed to A Small Hand Diaper Pantry, the Community Action Food Pantry, and the Piatt County Ecumenical Food Pantry.