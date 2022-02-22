MONTICELLO — It may be a while yet before Willow Tree Missions’ Resale Shop moves to a new downtown location, but the mission is definitely putting the building to use while renovations continue.
“We moved all the offices in October. The Family Service Center moved here in October, and that’s the direct client services piece as well as administration. That part is operational,” Willow Tree Executive Director Jill Maxey said.
Renovation efforts continue at the former dance studio at 100 E. Washington St. in Monticello. There is rarely a day when volunteers are not chipping in to convert the space, which triple the Resale Shop at space and five it a prime shopping location.
Finishing the task is a key cog in funding Willow Tree’s main mission: To battle domestic violence.
Currently, the focus is on the eastern-most of the three rooms that make up the Courthouse Square location. That space hosted a pop-up shop during the December Christmas parade, and was “wildly successful,” Maxey said.
It can continue to be used for that purpose, which could include shopping during an antique show next month. The focus is on converting that area first into retail space, which will generate money to help with renovations in the remainder of the building.
“The farthest east section is the section we’re focusing on right now to have popup shops and more regular store hours. It’s the same section we had our Christmas Extravaganza in during the Christmas Parade,” said Maxey, who took over as executive director in October.
“People loved having Willow Tree on the square, and so we want to continue to capitalize on that.”
“It was very exciting,” added Susan Houston, the mission’s interim director of services.
It will also provide visibility for Willow Tree as it continues to raise dollars for other building renovations, including more energy efficient lighting, possible HVAC upgrades, and an upgraded fire suppression system.
The second floor will eventually include two apartments serving as short-term housing for those trying to escape abusive situations. That is down the road, with relocating the Resale Shop coming first. In addition, fire codes increase once people begin living in the structure.
Director of Services sought
Houston, a longtime Willow Tree volunteer, is currently the interim director of services, using it as a grad assistanceship as she attends Eastern Illinois University of a master’s degree in counseling. Between family, school and Willow Tree, her plate is full.
“I split my time between here, my internship at the Montessori Academy for Peace in Decatur, and going to school in Charleston,” said Houston, a Monticello resident.
She is staying on through the summer, giving Willow Tree time to hire a director of services to train under Houston.
Applications are being taken for the position, with details available at www.willowtreemissions.org.
“We’re looking to start off with somebody who has a bachelor’s degree, preferably a master’s degree in human services. The role would provide direct services for our clients – victims of domestic violence,” Maxey said.
Applications – which should include a cover letter, resume and references – should be sent directly to Maxey at jill@willowtreemissions.org.
Other opportunities
While the east section can currently be used, Willow Tree is fundraising to pay for new flooring, drywall, paint and slat boards. Donations can be made through the website, with $5 paying for one square foot of flooring, and $15 funding a three-foot long plank.
About 2,000 square feet of flooring – about $10,000 worth – is needed.
Donations can also be made via Venmo: @willowtreemissions.
To mail donations, checks can be sent to Willow Tree Missions, P.O. Box 591, Monticello, IL 61856.