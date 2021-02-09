After more than a two month absence, meetings are once again taking place in the Piatt County Board meeting room located in the 1903 county courthouse.
Water damage forced repairs, and gave the opportunity to make the 600 square foot space more flexible by eliminating a 7-inch elevated platform that board members used to sit on.
While a new county board table is still to be ordered, meetings with portable tables began last week, including those by township officials as well as county board EMA, building and grounds and transportation committee meetings.
“Our plan is to utilize portable tables that will allow for different seating configurations. A decision still to be made is whether to have a U-shaped seating area for the board or to use a straight row of tables. Either way, this change will make the room more useful for group meetings and presentations,” said Piatt County Board Chairman Ray Spencer.
“So, the room is going to be much more user friendly moving forward. That is the positive side of the water damage that occurred,” he said.
It did not take long for county maintenance crews to determine the county board table and chairs were beyond repair after water overflowed from a sink on the second floor overnight on Nov. 15-16.
After wet carpet was cleaned, a musty smell remained. County workers found there was also carpet underneath the platform that would need to be removed.
“We had to tear that deck out,” said County Maintenance Supervisor Doug Winder, who said it was a somewhat arduous process.
“Whoever built that deck must have gotten paid by the nail. We had 20-something nails on one two-by-four,” he said.
Winder is not sure how old the platform was, but said it is not original to the courthouse.
The county considered putting in a new platform, but it would have been difficult to meet ADA standards. Hopes are that new furniture will be portable One version can be folded up for ready storage, freeing up space when the space is used for elections.
A majority of the remodeling work was done by county crews. One surprise – asbestos tile that was underneath the carpet – required a contractor to be hired in order for it to be removed.
The county also needed to match trim after removing the platform, which was attached to the east wall. That was accomplished by taking a sample to a paint store and matching the stain color.
The cost to the county for the remodel is not immediately known, as it is awaiting an insurance settlement for the damage.