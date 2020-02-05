Committee on House Administration Ranking Member Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) issued the following statement after errors within their new reporting app caused the Iowa Democratic Party to delay releasing the Democratic results of the Iowa Caucus.
The Democratic Party of Iowa had an opportunity to receive technical assistance from the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to inspect the app before its use. Ranking Member Davis, along with the House Administration Committee Republicans introduced an election security bill to issue guidelines for election technology that currently lacks sufficient safeguard measures, H.R. 5707: Protect American Voters Act (PAVA).
"In order for Democracy to work, Americans must have confidence in their election infrastructure. Yesterday, we saw a breakdown of the Iowa Democratic Party's technology that could have been easily preventable. Not only are there no regulations around this new election technology, but they did not take advantage of the resources of the Department of Homeland Security to check the security and functionality of this new app. This breakdown shows why it is imperative that Congress act quickly to secure election technology that currently lacks the proper protections," said Davis.
"I strongly urge the majority to take up my bill, the Protect American Voters Act, which is an easy solution to address this critical problem,” he added.