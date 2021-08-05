MONTICELLO — U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis (R-Taylorville) has announced upcoming open office hours in Monticello and Tolono. He will meet with constituents individually or in small groups about issues important to them.
The Monticello visit will be from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 9 at the Monticello Municipal Building, 210 N. Hamilton St.
Tolono open office hours will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at the Tolono Police Department, 203 E. Main St., Tolono.
Davis plans to hold Open Office Hours in all 14 counties that comprise the 13th congressional district during Congress’ summer district work period that covers August and some of September. Throughout his tenure in Congress he has hosted 89 total. Also this year his staff have hosted 9 Traveling Help Desks covering 6 counties. There have been 142 of these constituent service events over Davis’ tenure.
“Providing constituents an opportunity to meet with me and voice their concerns about a particular issue or get help with a federal agency is important to me,” said Davis. “Open Office Hours allow me to have personal, one-on-one or small group conversations with people about the issues impacting them.”
Meetings will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments are necessary. Due to office space constraints, meetings will be limited to no more than five people at a time. Each meeting will have up to 10 minutes to discuss any issue of their choosing.
Constituents may contact Davis’ Champaign office at 217-403-4690 with any questions.