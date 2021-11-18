MONTICELLO — Replacement tax proceeds are pouring in this year at an unprecedented pace for the Allerton Public Library District.
Library board member Beth Manuel said the third of eight checks for this fiscal year came in at $83,412, more than three times the $25,654 received the same month in 2020.
“That is a remarkable number,” Manuel said. “Our total of $139,800 (for this year) is right around our budget number of $140,000, so we have nearly reached our budget after three payments.”
Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax proceeds are based on corporate profits, and can fluctuate widely year-to-year. Monticello-area taxing bodies benefit from it due to the fact there were personal property taxes in effect locally when that option was taken away by the state decades ago. The replacement tax was implemented to help ease the loss of personal property tax revenue.
Library Director Sherry Waldrep said the Safe Halloween Event on Oct. 29 — which started with a reading at the library — went well.
“We had 116 people in the door. It was great, and I think everyone had fun,” Waldrep said.
“We are doing in-person programs. People just have to wear masks if they are coming to do them. Lap Time and Story Time are held here in the program room and we’ve had some new people,” she said.
A calendar of events is available on the library website, www.monticellolibrary.org.
Library drop pothole
Board members also discussed what can become a muddy mess along the concreted path that leads to the book drop.
It has been an issue since the new building was constructed in 2016.
“It has been filled in several times,” Waldrep said, noting that gravel and other material has not kept it filled. The main issue is a curve where vehicles tend to leave the roadway.
Waldrep was directed by the board to investigate options ranging from expanding the concreted area to filling the affected shoulder area with another, more permanent material.
Use report
Waldrep reported a library use of 35,229 items in October, similar to the 34,884 the same month of last year. The largest number was 4,280 logins to the SHARE system. Among print checkouts, the highest total was sin the juvenile category with 2,115 materials checked out in October.