MONTICELLO — For Andrea Lively, her morning on Feb. 9 began like most weekdays when she dropped her daughter off at Monticello High School at about 8 a.m.
As she drove off — heading to her job in Urbana — she saw something unusual out of the corner of her eye, about a block from the high school.
“I looked over briefly, and I thought ‘is that smoke?’ I thought it might have been somebody’s chimney. So I just had that nagging feeling. I went around and came back up Independence,” Lively said.
When she arrived at the corner of South Independence and Bond Streets, she saw smoke billowing out of the roof of a one-story home.
“So I pulled my car over, got out and called 9-1-1,” Lively said.
The quick action might have helped save the life of the person who was inside the home when the fire began. Monticello police officers Jason Shumard and DeJuante Forman, the first to arrive after Lively’s 9-1-1 call, helped him exit the burning home.
The man was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for smoke inhalation.
One pet survived, but another could not get out and died in the fire.
The home is a complete loss, but the occupant got out safe and four fire departments were able to contain the blaze to the one residential lot.
“It was pretty much engulfed,” Monticello Fire Chief John Rupkey said. “It was coming out the windows.”
Firemen could not go inside due to the extensive flames and collapsing ceilings and walls, so battled it from outside and on the roof.
The garage and a portion of the home still stood after the fire, but Rupkey said early indications are that the house will be a complete loss.
A State Fire Marshall deemed the cause of the blaze undetermined at this time, Rupkey added.
The Monticello fire chief was proud of not only his firemen and others from Bement, Cisco and Mid-Piatt who also responded, but to city crews who chipped in, most of whom have firefighter training.
“I was extremely grateful to the City of Monticello public works for their hard work, manpower and equipment in helping us control and extinguish the fire,” which included a backhoe bringing down hot walls and roofs to prevent further spread.
“We couldn’t have done it without them,” Rupkey said, naming city workers Bart Baker, Brett Baker and Trevor Mohr.
Also responding was the Kirby Ambulance Service. Emergency Management Agency Director Rob Bross was also on hand, and Monticello Subway brought lunch to the scene, which was manned by firefighters for about five hours. A Cerro Gordo Fire volunteer brought Gatorade.
Lively was impressed by the work done by the city police officers.
“They were so brave. They just went right to it. I know if it were my house, that’s exactly the kind of guys I would want helping. They just took action,” she said.
Police Chief John Carter said it is part of their training, pointing out that squad cars also carry a “cold fire” product that can put out smaller fires.
“So really, we try to reduce the risk to life and property when we show up. Once the fire department arrives, our role changes to help secure the area and make enough room for the firefighters to do their job,” Carter said.
GoFundMe started
A GoFundMe effort entitled “Help the Jones Family Rebuild” has been launched to help the homeowners. As of Tuesday morning it had raised $9,230.
It can be found at https://gf.me/v/c/xv9/38cj65-help-the-jones-family-rebuild.