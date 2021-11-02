MONTICELLO — A decision on a temporary restraining order sought by a DeLand-Weldon teacher who is fighting COVID-19-related mandates in that school district will wait at least another week.
A procedural issue concerning the addition of three state agencies to the complaint prompted Piatt County Judge Dana Rhoades to continue Tuesdays's hearing in Monticello to Wednesday, Nov. 10.
Janelle Hermann filed for an injunction on Sept. 24, followed by a temporary restraining order, asking the court to ban DeLand-Weldon schools from mandating mask-wearing for students and staff, COVID-19 vaccines for staff, and weekly COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated staff.
After the complaint was filed, the school district asked Hermann to add the Illinois Department of Public Health, Governor J.B . Pritzker, and the Illinois State Board of Education to the complaint, since the mandates are state-issued.
Both sides agreed to amend the complaint and add the state agencies, but school district attorney Susan Nicholas of Champaign said the Illinois Attorney General's office was not willing to sign off on receipt until the amendment was approved in court. An email was also sent to both parties Tuesday morning stating state agencies would not be represented at the Piatt County hearing, attributing it in part to a heavy caseload.
The amended complaint was formally added at Tuesday's hearing.
“It's procedural,” Nicholas said of the eight-day continuance.
But Hermann's attorney, Bethany Hager of Danville said she was “disappointed to see the attorney general play games.
“Mrs. Hermann has been waiting a month,” Hager said.
The complaint not only seeks a restraining order lifting mandates on Hermann, but wants it extended to “all other persons similarly situated.”
Hermann told the school board last month she did not want to risk an adverse immune response by taking the vaccine, noting she had experienced immune system issues after experiencing two miscarriages in three years.
The school board has stated they have little choice but to follow the state mandates, noting that not doing so could risk the schools' state accreditation and funding.