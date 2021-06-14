featured Retirement event for Hunt, Mackey Jun 14, 2021 10 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt was back in his office last week after fighting off the coronavirus. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A retirement celebration for Piatt County Sheriff David Hunt and Chief Deputy Mark Mackey will be held at the Piatt County Courthouse from 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, June 25.The public is invited to attend. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Trending Food Videos Latest News Retirement event for Hunt, Mackey Nursing home turns profit in 2019-20 Caseless week of COVID for Piatt County New county sheriff appointed Freedom Fest if on for July 3 County board member would like rehire past EMA chief Society's delayed 40th anniversary is June 12 Idea of switching authority over dispatchers off the table Trending Recipes Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew county sheriff appointedRobert "Bob" Vincent BrownCounty board member would like rehire past EMA chiefMichael MitsdarfferJoan Trenchard FrenchAlan R. "Al" VarnerIdea of switching authority over dispatchers off the tableRichard Gary RuthenbergSociety's delayed 40th anniversary is June 12Illinois to enter Phase 5, full reopening