For the first time since March, Allerton Park and Retreat Center is open for private event rentals and lodging. Reservations can be made by phone (217-333-3287) for events smaller than 50 guests and overnight stays in the Mansion or one of the guesthouses, located at 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello.
Increased safety protocols will follow recommendations provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and require masks to be worn in all common areas (unless guests are seated). Additional precautions include closing some areas to prevent congregating, contactless methods for check-in/out, and increased cleaning and disinfecting.
"Our focus was on finding a way to reopen hotel and event activities in a safe way," said Jordan Zech, Retreat Center Manager. "We hope Allerton can be a peaceful place for people to get away and find respite, relaxation, and inspiration during this challenging time.”
In addition to the virtual events that have been offered over the last five months, a limited number of Allerton-hosted on-site events have been scheduled, including Third Saturday Garden Tours, hikes, and outdoor yoga.
“We are still working to continue to find engaging online content for those who can’t visit the Park in-person,” explained Zech. “Amid all the challenges and bad news, it has been encouraging to see an increased number of visitors this Spring and Summer; people wandering outside and enjoying Allerton on their own.”
Zech noted that both indoor and outdoor spaces are ideal for smaller weddings, conferences, and events.
“Even before the pandemic, the community utilized Allerton for outdoor ceremonies, intimate dinner receptions, and small team building retreats,” said Zech. “While we certainly miss hosting large celebrations, we feel lucky that our space lends itself well to so many different uses.”
For more information visit Allerton.illinois.edu, email Allertonevents@Illinois.edu, or call 217-333-3287.
About Allerton
Built as a private residence by artist and philanthropist Robert Allerton in 1900, Allerton Park and Retreat Center is a historical treasure that was donated to the University of Illinois in 1946. The property contains 1,500 acres of woodland and prairie areas, a Mansion and reflecting pond, a 10-acre meadow, formal sculpture gardens, hiking trails, a café, and several lodging facilities. For more information and to view other events, visit allerton.illinois.edu or call 217-333-3287.