Three-term Piatt County State's Attorney Dana Rhoades will be the new Sixth Judicial Circuit's Piatt County resident judge in December after defeating fellow Monticello Attorney Suzanne Wells Tuesday.
Rhoades, a Republican, garnered 61.5 percent of the vote, topping the unofficial vote totals by a 5,815 to 3,647 margin. She will replace Hugh Finson, who is retiring from the bench.
“I’m overwhelmed,” said an emotional Rhoades after all 16 Piatt County precincts reported. “I’m grateful, very grateful and want to thank the voters and supporters. I love Piatt County and feel honored to have represented it as State’s Attorney for the last 12 years. I’m overwhelmed to be able to continue to serve Piatt County as a circuit judge.
“I am also looking forward to passing the torch to Sarah Perry,” she added. “She is going to do a great job as state’s attorney.”
Perry ran unopposed on Tuesday after winning the Republican primary in March.
Wells ran on the new party Lincoln Heritage Party. She is a partner with Wells & Grabarczyk, P.C.
Rhoades has served as state's attorney since 2008, and said during her campaign that she will try to start a specialty drug court in Piatt County, calling it a key to rehabilitation in a share of cases.
“In a typical criminal case, there is often an unresolved underlying factor that has contributed to the criminal behavior, whether it be untreated substance abuse or mental health,” she said. “The criminal justice system is not always well equipped to address these underlying factors, without a specialty court.