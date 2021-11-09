MONTICELLO — Kirby Medical Center raised $6,125 for Paint Piatt Pink in October through the raffle of a designer ring especially made for the occasion by a local jeweler.
Caitlin Hicks of Caitlin Hicks Design in Monticello said she designed the ring — which included plenty of pink — as a way to honor loved ones who have battled breast cancer.
“I wanted to donate to this cause because my mom is a breast cancer survivor and many friends have battled against this disease. I am thrilled to be a part of helping Kirby Hospital in any way as they give so much to my community,” Hicks said.
“I am a big believer in service while still creating beautiful pieces for my clients. My relationships with my clients is the most important part of Caitlin Hicks Design. I feel as though this donation can help others while also allowing me to be creative for my community.”
Money raised will help fund Kirby’s “Hope Totes,” which are filled with items aimed at helping provide comfort and support for those diagnosed with breast cancer.
The winning ticket, belonging to Kirsten Barrera of Monticello, was drawn on Monday, Nov. 1.
Tickets were sold online through the hospital website, as well as in the hospital gift shop and at local banks.