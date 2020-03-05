Improving safety on a stretch of road where Railroad Street curves into North Park Street in Monticello is the goal of a proposal to rework the roadway
Monticello’s city council on Feb. 24 approved a contract for preliminary engineering work on the project with ESCA Consultants for a cost not to exceed $26,000.
If implemented, the plan is to partially straighten the curve when traveling east on Railroad Street, then gradually loop it back to Park Street at West Livingston Street. The realignment would take the road into city owned land on Pepsin Hill, but city officials say a proposed developer would likely cooperate with the plan.
That piece of city-owned land – known as Tract 8, is currently being cleaned up by the city.
City Administrator Terry Summers said the roadwork would solve a pair of issues: It would provide a pedestrian/bicycle path that would tie into the town’s pedestrian walkway plan, with the idea of making travel to the municipal swimming pool safer; and make for easier turns by farm vehicles going to the TopFlight Grain storage facility a few blocks away.
“Right now if one of those tractors or semitrailers maneuvers that corner, it has to go outside of its traveling lane into the other traveling lane,” said Summers. “The new geometry will allow them to maneuver the curve and stay in the lane they are designated to be in.”
Also in the plans is an 8- to 10-foot walkway that would connect the pedestrian crossing at Market and Washington Street with the new curve by going northwest through the northern portion of the Pepsin Hill project.
Aldermen also approved a change order for the remediation/cleanup of Tract 8, a 2,450 square foot piece of city owned land that formerly housed an elevated fuel tower.
As part of the sale to the city, Pfizer agreed to reimburse up to $180,000 in cleanup costs the city incurs. Due to difficulty getting IEPA approval for the fill to be used, costs could now rise to $191,127.
“None of the nine soil samples submitted to the IEPA have received approval,” said Summers. “They used virgin farm ground, and it had levels of background elements. IEPA is very stringent in approving soils.”
He added that soil taken from construction sites was also denied.
Instead, contractors will need to backfill with more expensive CA-6 aggregate, a material that will pass state muster, according to Summers.
“So, do we think this will bring us to a resolution?” asked city council member Mike Koon.
“The CA-6 does not require the sampling, so as long as they get it from a prequalified quarry, they can haul it in, dump it and be done.”
The change order also allows contractor Western Asphalt more time to get the work done. It
should be completed by March 25.