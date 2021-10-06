GIBSON CITY — On Aug. 12, Gibson City and the surrounding area received 9 to 11 inches of rain in eight hours. Homes and businesses were extensively damaged in the ensuing flooding. As requests for assistance went out, Rotary clubs and Rotarians in the 20-county district in East Central Illinois – which includes the Monticello Rotary – purchased and delivered supplies and donated funds to the Gibson City Rotary Club.
District Governor Heather Stoa submitted a Disaster Response Grant application to The Rotary International Foundation and was notified on Sept. 3, that $25,000 was awarded to the district to deliver additional relief to individuals and families impacted by the flood.
Rotary worldwide
With more than 1.2 million members worldwide, Rotarians are on the ground and ready to take action to help communities recover when disasters strike. Rotary club members and The Rotary Foundation play a unique role in disaster recovery and rebuilding efforts. Rotarians lead in every phase of a community’s recovery through:
—Immediate response offering helping hands and supplies;
—short-term assistance with funds and materials to re-establish day-to-day operations; and
—Long-term rebuilding where clubs plan and implement projects that restore affected communities.
The $25,000 grant will cover replacement and installation of hot water heaters, furnaces, and small appliances such as stoves and refrigerators. Funds will also provide materials to repair walls and floors damaged by water. Aid agencies provided initial relief to the area, but the long-term recovery is now up to the citizens of the community. Many residents lack insurance for replacement of belongings. The Rotary Foundation Disaster Relief Grant will help fill the void.
Rotary disaster response grants support relief and recovery efforts in areas that have been affected by natural disasters within the past six months.
Through donations
Funds for the grants are contributed by Rotarians and friends in more than 200 countries and territories around the world. Since 2019, The Rotary Foundation has approved over 350 disaster response grants totaling more than $8 million for immediate relief and short-term assistance. District Governor Heather Stoa thanked those who are helping the Gibson City community and noted that Rotarians are generous with their time, resources, and financial contributions. “While Rotarians in District 6490 are helping our neighbors in Gibson City, we are also reaching out to assist people in Haiti with the most recent earthquake and to those in Louisiana and along the eastern seaboard who are recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Ida.”
The Object of Rotary is to encourage and foster the ideal of service as a basis of worthy enterprise. Rotary District 6490 has 46 clubs east central Illinois with over 1700 members. To learn more about District 6490, please visit: https://www.rotarydistrict6490.org/.