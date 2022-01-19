MONTICELLO — Federal rule changes should help remove strings attached on how Piatt County spends its American Rescue Plan Act funds.
Consultants had said in the past that Piatt County would not be eligible to claim lost revenue experienced during the pandemic with ARPA proceeds.
But federal regulators have changed the rules, and the county may be able to claim about $1.7 million as lost revenue, then place it in its general fund, where it can be spent on anything.
Before such a transfer, ARPA funds can typically be spent only on items that tie into COVID-19 response and relief.
“The way the treasury has chosen to adjust this rule is to offer a standard allowance to counties to offer an amount towards lost revenue,” county administrative consultant Dustin Harmon of Bellwether said.
“This works very much the same way as the IRS does a standard deduction on your taxes, a standard allowance.”
The move will not change $1.44 million in ARPA allocations made by the county board last year, Harmon said. The approximately $144,000 left from that distribution, along with the $1.5 million expected this year, will be claimed as lost revenue if possible.
“We are still able to use these funds for projects that are public facing and not just county infrastructure, so this doesn’t change, but it allows the county to address needs internally as well with those funds,” Harmon said.
An ordinance will be drafted for consideration next month that would allow the transfer of ARPA funds to the general fund.
Playground
The building and grounds committee will discuss the possibility of a playground on nursing home property, something adjacent landowner Monticello Christian Academy has requested and said they would pay for.
In discussion off and on for about a year, county board member Randy Shumard felt the county owed it to MCA to make a decision on it.
“Either vote it up, vote it down. Get it done, get it over with,” Shumard said. “I’m for it.”
The building and grounds committee voted down the playground in August, but indicated there could be more discussion after it received a copy of MCA’s insurance. That has been received, and the county also approved a hold-harmless agreement with MCA.
County board member Jerry Edwards said he needs more information before making a decision, but added “I don’t believe the center area (between MCA and the nursing home) is conducive” for play equipment.
Several board members said they received emails on the subject. Todd Hendricks said he was accused of being against the project, but that said he knows little about it, since he is not on the building and grounds committee.
“I haven’t made a choice,” he said, adding he needs more information before making a decision.
There was concern from some county board members about liability should there be an injury, since it would still be on county-owned land.
A pair of audience members spoke earlier in the meeting in support of the play area, which MCA would like to put on green space outside the main entrance of the nursing home.
“The outdoors provide a relaxing, rejuvenating place to visit with your loved ones. Children playing on a playground jog elderly residents’ memories and spur conversations,” Roberta Sparenburg said.
“Think about how much you would enjoy watching children at play. Older people need so little, but they need that little so much.”
Mike Koon called the playground “one of the best ideas I remember in this town and county, one that benefits both the young and the old and uniquely brings together multiple generations.
“The last years have seen much more sensitivity to the importance of our mental health, and I can’t think of a better way to do this than that playground.”
General fund improvement
County Treasurer Debbie Marshall said the year starts with a positive balance in the county corporate fund, the one that pays for most county expenses.
She said it was the first time it had not had a negative balance since 2014. Since that time, other funds with healthy balances have propped up the general fund.
In other business:
— In her annual report, Zoning Officer Keri Nusbaum said 76 permits were issued and nine zoning applications received in 2021;
— the board tabled a challenged claim, “denial of judicial administrative assistant claim”;
— the board approved changing the polling places for Monticello precincts 1, 2 and 4 to the Library Room of the Monticello Community Building. The former location of precincts 1 and 2 — the Livingston Center — is no longer available. For precinct 4, it will be in the same building, but moved from the Garden Room to the Library Room.
The site for precinct 3 voters will remain in the Piatt County Courthouse.