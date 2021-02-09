Illinois Farm Bureau (IFB) will host virtual Rules for the Road transportation seminars for its members in 2021. These seminars will focus on transportation laws and regulations as they pertain to the agricultural industry.
Rodney Knittel, IFB assistant director of transportation and infrastructure along with enforcement professionals will discuss new and old trucking rules and regulations and how they pertain specifically to farmers.
“These live, online seminars provide farmers a great opportunity to ask their transportation questions firsthand for discussion and feedback with enforcement officials,” said Knittel. “This program will introduce farmers to new rules, remind them of the current ones that still apply and help them figure out whether exemptions are available.”
Representatives from enforcement agencies such as the Illinois Department of Transportation and the Illinois State Police will participate in the virtual meetings to discuss the rules and issues they see most often from farmers. There will be an opportunity for participants to submit questions they may have.
Online meeting dates will be available based on a county’s regional location. For Piatt and DeWitt Counties, meeting dates are Feb. 23 at 9:30 a.m. and Feb. 25 at 6:30 p.m.
Farmers can register with their local county Farm Bureau to participate in a virtual Rules for the Road meeting in their region. Preregistration is required and it is free to attend.
Participants who register before Feb. 15 will receive a new Illinois Rules for the Road handbook before the meeting.
For more information, contact your local county Farm Bureau or Rodney Knittel at 309-557-3662 or rknittel@ilfb.org.