MONTICELLO — The Monticello Chamber of Commerce, Allerton Public Library and Monticello Rotary Club will sponsor a safe trick or treat event from 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 29.
At 3 p.m., the library will kick off the event with a reading of “Monster Mischief (written by Pamela Jane) and follow it up with a Halloween-themed craft. Treat bags will be handed out to children middle school ages and younger. Participants do not need to have a library card to take part.
After 4 p.m., trick-or-treaters can visit various businesses in Monticello to collect candy until 6 p.m. Participating businesses will have a “Monster Mischief” sign and be on a map that will be available at the library and in the Wabash Depot. All events are free. Costumes are encouraged!