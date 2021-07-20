CERRO GORDO — On Tuesday, July 13, the Hope Welty Library in Cerro Gordo closed for safety reasons.
“We are closed because of structural safety of the building next to the library. We are concerned about the safety of our patrons and community. If you have books to return, please put them in the outside book drop. No overdues or fines at this time,” said a statement posted on the library Facebook site.
Jim Henderson, newly sworn in village president of Cerro Gordo, said he was notified Tuesday morning that the wall of a building next to the library had partially collapsed.
“207 E. South Street, the southwest corner of that building collapsed the other night. It came down with a pretty big pile of bricks,” Henderson said.
“The bricks are still on the ground behind the building that has a locked gate on it so nothing has been cleaned up since then. I did have a structural engineer come look at the building (from Fehr Graham) and we are waiting on his report. From here, we will determine who all the property owners are, and depending on his report is how we are going to proceed forward.”
He added that bricks barely missed the two air conditioning units by the library. No one was injured.
Currently, village officials are not sure who party owns the damaged building in need of repair. “Hopefully it doesn’t do any damage to the adjacent building, because it shares a wall with the next building so there are a lot of things that have to be looked at,” Henderson said.
“This is the wall that has been disputed on between who owns it between the Library and the owner of 207 South Street. We need a judge to make a decision on who owns it and it who is going to take care of it now.”