The Bement Unit of Salvation Army is looking for volunteer bell ringers to staff kettles on the weekends of Dec. 11 and Dec. 18. Kettles will be located at JTA Foods and the Marathon service station those two Friday evenings (Dec. 11 and 18), and midday to early evenings on those Saturdays (Dec. 12 and 19).
Most bell ringing staffing in recent years has been provided by youth from local schools, and this year organizers seek additional assistance due to anticipated shortfalls in availability. Masks, hand sanitizer and social distance training will be added elements to this season’s fundraising.
Call 217-649-0925 to secure a bell ringing slot. Donations help many families locally and the organization hopes to be able to do even more in 2020!