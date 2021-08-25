The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is reminding businesses of all sizes, private nonprofit organizations, homeowners and renters in Illinois of the Sept. 24 deadline to apply for physical damage disaster loans.
Anyone in the declared counties with damages affected by flooding which occurred on June 25 to 27, 2021 can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program.
The disaster declaration covers Piatt and DeWitt Counties, as well as McLean, Champaign, Ford, Livingston, Logan, Tazewell and Woodford Counties.
As of Aug. 23, the SBA has approved 28 disaster loans for this declaration for a total of $1,001,500.
“Waiting to file an SBA application could cause unnecessary delays in receiving disaster assistance, and survivors may miss the application deadline. Submitting the loan application is an essential part of the disaster recovery process,” said Kem Fleming, director of SBA Field Operations Center East.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s and should apply under SBA declaration # 17052.
Disaster loan information and application forms may also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955 (800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing) or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov. Loan applications may be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster
Completed applications should be returned to the center or mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.
The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is Sept. 24, 2021. The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 26, 2022.
Additional information about the Small Business Administration is available at sba.gov.