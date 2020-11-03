Scarecrow contest winner

The Piatt County Trailblazers earned the “Cornucopia Braggin’ Rights” trophy in this year’s downtown Monticello scarecrow contest, sponsored by Willow Tree Missions. In this photo, Willow Tree’s Jillian Andrew presents the award to Trail Blazer representatives Jocelyn Hilgenberg, Linda Dyson and Gina Allen.

Photo provided