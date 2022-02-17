MONTICELLO – A Monticello school board member has resigned, and the district is looking for a replacement.
Dave Stanko, appointed in 2018, has stepped down after taking a new position in another country. His board seat runs until the spring of 2023 election.
Monticello CUSD #25 is accepting letters of interest to fill the vacancy.
Board members must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of Illinois and the school district for at least the past year, and a registered voter. Interested parties should submit a letter of interest, a resume and any other information that may help the board evaluate the appointment in writing or via email to Superintendent Vic Zimmerman at 2 Sage Drive, Monticello or zimvi@sages.us.
In order to ensure full consideration, applicants should respond by March 9. Due to the makeup of our current BOE, the new member cannot reside in the township/range 18N5E (the southwest part of school district – west of Market Street and south of Lodge Park) as the board currently has three members currently residing in that area.
The school board has 60 days to appoint a replacement.
If you have questions, please contact Superintendent Vic Zimmerman (zimvi@sages.us or 217-762-8511) or Board Vice President Kevin Frye (fryke@sages.us).