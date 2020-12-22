The Monticello school board officially voted on Dec. 16 to close the Lincoln Elementary school building this fall.
The move was expected, advertised during referendum pushes that led to the current $35 million construction project at the high school/Washington Elementary campus.
An addition of 14 classrooms at Washington will allow for a restructuring of grade assignments and the closing of the one building. Starting next fall, all preschool through third grade students will attend at Washington, with fourth and fifth graders at White Heath Elementary.
Currently, Lincoln houses pre-K through first graders, with second and third grades attending at White Heath, and fourth and fifth grades at Washington.
While the idea of the Lincoln building hosting a local YMCA has stalled due to potential renovation costs, School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said the district will be diligent in finding an appropriate re-use for the 1911 building.
“I think it makes good sense for the school district and the city to get around a table and try to brainstorm some potential ideas for the use of Lincoln School. Neither the school board nor the city council wants it to fall into disrepair, or find itself in the hands of a reuse that nobody likes,” said Zimmerman.
As for the restructuring of elementary grade assignments, current White Heath Elementary principal Emily Weidner said work is already underway.
“We are starting to think ahead about next year, and what we need to do to prepare to head over to Washington School, and what that process will look like,” said Weidner, who will also move to Washington next fall as its principal.
Current Washington Principal Nancy Rosenbery will move with the fourth and fifth graders to White Heath next school year.
“We are getting ready for that transition,” Rosenbery told the school board.