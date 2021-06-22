MONTICELLO — Twenty-year Monticello school board member and current board president Gary Huisinga has resigned, effective June 30.
Noting that his time on the board has “flown by,” he also felt it was time to step down now that the school’s $35 million facilities project is complete.
“I feel now that our construction project is over, the district is in fantastic financial position, and we have a great group around the board table including our superintendent, it is a good time for me to make way for a new person who will bring fresh ideas and thoughts to the table,” Huisinga said in his letter of resignation.
“I will miss the camaraderie of the board, along with being involved and knowing what is happening in our schools...the lifeblood of our town.”
Huisinga was first appointed to the board in the summer of 2001, then was elected to an additional five terms, with the current one running through April of 2023.
He has been board president since July of 2016.
School Super-intendent Vic Zimmerman said Huisinga has provided strong leadership for the district.
“With 20 years of experience, having grown up in Monticello, he knows the in and outs of what matters in the Monticello community, and he has the history of working through issues on the school board,” Zimmerman said.
Huisinga feels the school district is in good hands as he retires from the board.
“I am very confident that the schools are in great hands with all of you and the great team of administrators, staff and teachers that are in place today,” he said.
The school board is required to name a replacement within 60 days of June 30, the effective date of the resignation. Board members must be at least 18 years old, a resident of the school district for at least the past year, and a registered voter. Those interested in the opening can send a letter of interest, resume and any other information regarding their candidacy to Superintendent Vic Zimmerman, 2 Sage Drive, Monticello, IL 61856, or by email to zimvi@sages.us.
Due to the makeup of the current board, the new member cannot reside in the township/range 18N5E, the southwest portion of the school district, approximately west of Market Street and south of Lodge Park. No more than three board members may live in that area.
Additional questions can be referred to Zimmerman or board vice president Kevin Frye at fryke@sages.us.