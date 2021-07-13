MAHOMET — Mahomet-Seymour Superintendent Lindsey Hall wonders why schools in Illinois are being singled out for more stringent COVID-19 safety controls when restrictions are otherwise being loosened.
She’s not alone.
Hall is one of about 200 superintendents who signed letters sent to Gov. J.B. Pritzker and State Superintendent of Education Carmen Ayala requesting local control in the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures for the upcoming school year.
“There’s so much conflicting guidance that doesn’t make sense, but to apply such mandates and guidance to the entire state” in districts that have different circumstances is not logical, Hall said.
Hall said she thought the state board of education was headed in the right direction when it passed a resolution in May requiring all students to attend school in person this fall. And entering Phase 5 of the “Restore Illinois” plan was another promising step.
But Hall said as of now, the state is requiring students to wear masks in school this fall.
Fisher Superintendent Barb Thompson agrees local control is needed.
“It’s a difficult pill to swallow right now where you can go anywhere you want in the state without a mask outside of a hospital,” Thompson said. “It will be hard for students if they don’t wear a mask anywhere else.”
Among the superintendents who signed the letter were all of those in Piatt County area districts: Shannon Cheek of Arthur-Lovington/Atwood-Hammond, Sheila Greenwood of Bement, Hilary Stanifer of Blue Ridge, Brett Robinson of Cerro Gordo, Amanda Geary of DeLand-Weldon and Vic Zimmerman of Monticello.
The letter, spearheaded by Paris, Ill., school administrators Jeremy Larson and Danette Young, requests local control in the implementation of COVID-19 safety measures and protocols used within each district.
“We believe that local boards of education and superintendents are best positioned and capable of planning reasonable and safe approaches to educate the students of our communities,” the letter states, adding: “The past 16 months have provided us with ample experience and knowledge to lead locally with your support.”
It urges state leaders not to use a “one-size-fits-all solution.”
Salt Fork Superintendent Phil Cox said school districts need “local control at this point and not threats that if we don’t follow every rule in their rule book, we’re going to lose funding.”
He pointed to the Red Hill school district in southeastern Illinois that was put on probation by the state for relaxing its mask guidance. If the district doesn’t alter its policy, the state could close the school.
The district had made masks optional going into the fall. In response, the Illinois State Board of Education, in a letter dated June 23, said it would lower its recognition status to “on probation.”
“Local boards should be making these decisions, not state government,” Cox said.
Cox said he informed fellow Vermilion County school officials of Larson’s letter and reached out to parents encouraging them to do the same to local senators and representatives. On Tuesday, state Rep. Mike Marron, R-Fithian, issued a statement calling for local control of COVID-19 safety measures.
Cox said Salt Fork had its “fair share” of students who had to quarantine last school year but said “the flu was significantly worse as far as what parents reported to me. (COVID-19) was no worse than the common cold.”
Gifford Grade School Superintendent Jay Smith said, “We’re just looking for local control and doing what we think is best for our community.”
He said his school board has discussed the issue “quite a bit” and said any action “should be based on our metrics to make that decision on whether masks should be optional.”
Ludlow Grade School Superintendent Jeff Graham said he is in “total agreement that one size doesn’t fit all.”
“Illinois is such a diverse state with diverse school districts. What may be effective for one school district may not be in another,” Graham said.
He said like every other school district, Ludlow is waiting for guidance from the state.
Mahomet-Seymour’s Hall said forcing everyone to wear masks in schools, which she said have proved to be the safest places for students and staff to be, is going to be confusing.
“You’re filling Wrigley Field and other places without masks and without social distancing,” Hall said. “It’s confusing; it’s conflicting.
“The essence of local control is allowing school boards to use our local information to make decisions of what’s best for our school districts.”
Hall said many parents are asking why, at present, there are mask mandates.
“We need to be free to get back” to unencumbered instruction “because we missed that last year. We’re facing what, to me, seems like the same frustrations of the summer of 2020,” she said.
Hall said there were “hundreds of cases” of missed school in her district last school year, primarily due to close contacts with people who tested positive. But she said districts know a lot more about the virus and safety protocols now.
Fisher’s Thompson said her school district figured things out last year and the state should let the districts make the decisions.
“I think we decided what worked for us, and I think most districts were in the same situation,” Thompson said. “I think we have learned a lot, and each district can use what works for them. I feel like we would know very fast if we saw it wasn’t working. I felt that was the case last year as well.”