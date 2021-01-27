A remodel of the original 1921 classrooms at Monticello High School is complete, the MHS media center redo should be done by mid-February, and locker room work underneath Moore Gymnasium is scheduled to finish soon.
All in all, the Monticello school district’s $35 million facilities project should wrap up in March.
“Once we get to the middle of February, probably at the next board meeting it’s just going to be basically working on punch list items, and then I would expect pretty close to final billing in March,” School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the school board on Jan. 20.
“We had anticipated the project was going to go all the way through the end of August, with billing in September and October of next year,” he added.
The coronavirus pandemic that shuddered school buildings last spring actually helped contractors, who continued to work at the high school and adjacent Washington Elementary School without needing to arrange around students and staff. That allowed renovation portions of the project to start several months early.
Zimmerman said the district should receive $600,000 to $700,000 back in funds that were earmarked towards contingencies and allowances that had been worked into the budget.
“Shoutouts and kudos to our students for being flexible, our teachers for being flexible and our administrators for leading every day when they had to move kids from classroom to classroom and those sorts of things,” he said.
The board approved a change order that added about $28,000 to the project. It includes grinding and staining the locker room and office floors in the new Sievers Center gymnasium, something that was not included in original specifications.
Zimmerman said other items that were added in after the project was awarded were: A faculty restroom on the second floor of the 1921 section of the high school; and new classroom walls in the 1921 that were constructed after finding original, internal plaster ones were degrading.
Related to the building project is the restructuring of the attendance centers for the 2021-22 school year. The expanded Washington Elementary will house preschool through third graders this fall (currently fourth and fifth graders attend there). Lincoln Elementary will close, and White Heath will shift from a 2nd/3rd to a 4th/5th grade center.
Planning is already underway, starting with staff touring their new building during a recent in-service.
“I got a really good feel from my staff. Everyone is worried about change and that move. We’ve lived at Washington for all these years. This is our home, and the idea of moving to a new building – everyone is nervous about that change,” said current Washington Elementary Principal Nancy Rosenbery, who will move to White Heath in 2021-22.
“After meeting with them, everybody is kind of excited. There’s all that space, and they like the look of the building, and the old building and the appeal it has. I felt really good after everyone saw what White Heath has to offer,” she added.
Emily Weidner will shift from White Heath to Washington, and says it will take a lot of pre-planning to be ready for the start of school this fall.
“Mary and I have joked that we have one foot in this school year, and one foot in the next. That’s very true. We’re running our buildings during the day, but we’re spending a lot of time trying to make sure the transition for next year is smooth,” said Weidner, who saw her teachers get a look at Washington during the in-service.
Zimmerman estimated the closing of Lincoln Elementary will save the district about $150,000 in personnel costs annually, starting with the 2021-22 school year.
Financial, personnel update given
Zimmerman said there were “no huge surprises” as he presented a midyear financial update to the board.
One area that coronavirus hit hard was lunch sales, which are about half what they were in 2019-20. Zimmerman said the food service budget will likely operate with a $140,000 deficit this year, compared to a $40,000 one in normal years.
“We’re getting crushed on food service,” said Zimmerman. The district contracts with Aramark to run the program, but hires its own employees.
That loss may be made up by gains in the transportation fund, which should see revenues exceed expenses by $200,000 to $250,000 since it has not needed to run as many routes. That is an increase from the $60,000 it was expected to earn this school year.
The superintendent said most funds are outperforming their budget estimates so far this school year. The education fund is still predicted to operate with a $400,000 to $500,000 deficit, but that is much less than the $900,000 in red ink that is in the budget. Operation and Maintenance will see a $50,000 to $75,000 deficit, less than the $200,000 in the budget.
With the largest Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax payments yet to come – April and May – Zimmerman said that, as usual, final balances will “come down to CPPRT.”
Zimmerman said the district will soon advertise for eight openings that will occur this fall due to staff retirements. Those include the search for a new administrator with the retirement of middle school assistant principal and transportation supervisor Denise Troester.
In other action, the board:
–heard from Zimmerman that he expects the school district to receive about $400,000 in CARES reimbursement soon;
–approved policy changes as recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards;
–heard that about 90 percent of students are now learning in-person, up from about 85 percent last semester;
–approved the resignation of Stephanie Bilek, Lincoln Elementary morning supervisor;
–hired Teri Brown, White Heath long term secretary;
–approved the retirement of Diana Meyer, fourth grade at Washington Elementary;
–approved the maternity leave of Elizabeth Maske, sixth grade language arts at Monticello Middle School; and
–approved the district e-learning plan. Zimmerman said it would reduce, but likely not totally eliminate, the need for snow days. He pointed out that emergency days may be needed occasionally for non-weather related issues such is heating and cooling issues if they arise.