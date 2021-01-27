The first major gathering in Monticello High School’s new gym was not for volleyball or basketball, but to host a vaccination clinic Friday for Piatt County educational workers. To partly make up for the non-sport event, highlights of the Sages’ 2018 state title football game played while vaccines were administered. Workers from Bement, Cerro Gordo, DeLand-Weldon and Monticello all took part in the clinic, the first mass vaccination effort for the county.