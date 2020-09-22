Monticello school officials and construction crews have generally been wary not to brag too much when discussing the school’s $35 million project at the high school/Washington Elementary, which is ahead of schedule and under budget.
‘Wait until they start digging into the original 1921 and 1929 sections,’ they have been warning since the project began in 2019.
After finishing up new construction months ahead of schedule, renovation work has begun on the oldest sections of the stately structure, including demolition of some internal classroom walls.
So far, so good, the school board learned at its meeting Sept. 16.
“Demolition is nearly done. They’re already starting framing,” Project Manager Chris Uhlarik told the board. “Things are tracking really well.”
“Are we at a point now where we should be beyond surprises?” asked board member Kevin Frye. “Asbestos, unique things, leaks, things like that?”
Uhlarik said the project is not completely out of the woods, saying “we are still encountering surprises, partially because we’re dealing with really old parts of the building.” But they haven’t been ones that have altered the overall project cost, at least to this point.
“Are they expensive surprises? I don’t think so,” he said. “That doesn’t mean there won’t be more surprises.”
Even Uhlarik seems genuinely surprised at the pace of construction, which could be finished next spring, three months ahead of schedule.
“It’s going really well. It’s going really fast,” he told the board.
“Hopefully we’re done in June or sooner,” added School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman, who also credited all involved in the project for helping it go smoothly.
“Our contingency fund is holding up well. It’s been a combo of architect design, construction manager oversight of project, excellent contractors that come up with solutions, constant communication between all construction team members and making smart decisions when issues do arise,” he noted.
In other construction news:
– New construction, including the high school science lab addition, new gymnasium and a classroom wing add-on at Washington are down to “punch-list items,” said Uhlarik;
– the Arthur ‘Buz’ Sievers Center is down to bleacher installation, which should be complete by the end of the week. A grand opening will wait until Dec. 1 when indoor sports begin;
– art room renovation should be complete in about a month. At that point, those students will move out of the media center so renovation work in that space can accelerate;
– the board approved a change order which adds $25,373 to the project for second floor bathrooms being added to the high school;
– Delapidated locker rooms beneath Moore Gym are also being renovated. Demolition has started in those rooms, and the school board approved a $22,850 contract with Midwest Service Group to remove asbestos from floor tiles and the wrapping around two utility pipes. That work should start Sept. 29.
Deficit budget
The 2020-21 budget approved by the board last week shows about an $832,500 budget deficit in the four major operating funds. Zimmerman said a downturn in Corporate Personal Property Replacement Tax revenue is the main issue, noting that it is why the district saves dollars in bumper CPPRT times.
The district is expected to receive about $5.9 million in CPPRT funds this fiscal year, down from the $7.2 million received last year, but $400,000 more than earlier estimates.
Zimmerman noted the district should still have $11.5 million in fund reserves at the end of 2020-21.
The budget also assumes a 15 percent increase in health insurance costs, and that all construction project bills to be paid by June 30.
Due to large premium increases in health insurance costs, Monticello and several other districts have submitted formal letters indicating they may withdraw from the current insurance cooperative, which currently pools the resources of 24 school districts. Zimmerman, however, said that he does not anticipate the district leaving, just that it is an option if better rates can be found.
In other action, the board:
– met new staff, who were introduced by their principals at the meeting;
– officially hired: Makenzie Berry and Piper King, crossing guards; Saylor Bower, long-term substitute high school Spanish teacher; Ashley Barnes, Robyn Garrett, Miranda Klink and Brittany Punk, mentors; Kristin Pyatt, Washington Elementary interventionist; Lisa Buehnerkemper, Steve Kirk, Elizabeth Maske, middle school morning supervisors; Charlene Wolter-Harris and Mindy Donahue, high school morning supervisors; Lana Hupp, Washington morning supervisor; Chelsi Thmas, Kim Brandenburg, Robyn Garrett and Brooke Voss, Washington co-morning supervisors, Stephanie Bilek, Sally Bower and Andrew Fombelle, Lincoln Elementary morning supervisors;
– approved a leave of absence for first grade teacher Lindsay Coleman;
– approved 11 policy changes as recommended by the Illinois Association of School Boards. Most had to do with Title 9, but another increases the number of days a former teacher can substitute from 100 to 120 days; and
– approved a review of the district bullying prevention policy.