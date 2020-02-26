There was plenty to discuss about the Monticello school district’s current construction project at last week’s board meeting, but the simplest explanation came from project manager Chris Uhlarik.
“Overall, everything is on schedule,” he said in a report given on Feb. 19. Some items are slightly off target timewise, but are being made up for by other areas which are ahead of the game.
In summary, the new agriculture and chorus rooms – part of the pit gym renovation – are up and running, complete with heat. They are the first renovated areas to be put to use in the $35 million project.
New construction is rolling along, with the two-story high school science wing enclosed and set to get flooring yet this month. The mechanical room is complete, and drywall is done in the new Washington Elementary classroom addition. Those areas should be ready for use this fall.
The auditorium renovation is nearly complete, with practices for the spring musical already taking place there.
Board members also approved a $217,000 contract to abate asbestos in the caulk around windows, which are to be replaced as part of the renovation effort.
One item of indecision is what to do about green and yellow tile that is starting to separate from the interior walls of the high school’s 1966 addition. Plans were originally to paint over the tile, but with it coming loose, three other ideas have come forth: Cover it with vinyl material for a cost of $72,000; remove the tile, skim coat and paint the plaster for $49,000; or place hardboard drywall over the tile for $44,000.
School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman felt it would be best in the long run to remove the tile.
“At some point, we’re going to need to deal with that tile,” he said. “If we cover it up with vinyl, that tile is not always going to stay on there and we’re going to have to deal with issues of tile falling off. Also, if we get damage to the vinyl, it’s going to be difficult to repair, as opposed to using drywall or plaster.”
When asked how vinyl looks when placed over tile, White Heath Elementary Principal Emily Weidner noted it was an option used on an upper floor at that school.
“It’s functional,” she said, “but it doesn’t look very good,” noting it tends to warp with time.
Architect Bruce Maxey suggested the skim coat and paint option be tested in a small area and viewed by the board before the entire hallways were done with that method. The board liked that option and gave the go ahead.
Lunch fees up slightly
Zimmerman said kindergarten through 8th grade lunch fees will go up a nickel per meal next year, which the board voted to approve. Adult lunches will increase by a quarter, since they are not subsidized.
Dual credit classes may not be free for much longer. Zimmerman said Parkland College is discussing a $50 per three-credit-hour class fee starting in 2021-22.
“It’s still an unbelievable bargain,” he told the board. “We will have to decide next year at this time if we want to pass along a portion of those fees to students who are taking those dual credit classes or not.”
In other action, the board:
–extended the contract with the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office for a school resource officer for another two years. Monticello shares the officer with the Bement, Cerro Gordo and DeLand-Weldon school systems.
–was reminded next month’s regular school board meeting will take place a week later, on Wednesday, March 25;
–was told the annual Heart Challenge raised $10,000 at White Heath Elementary and $12,000 at Lincoln Elementary School for the American Red Cross;
–accepted the resignation of second grade teacher Megan Walsh;
–hired Ethan Parsons, middle school assistant track coach; Kyle Ness, high school part-time math teacher; Rachel Smith, middle school long-term substitute for seventh grade science; and Brianna Hendrickson, high school part-time English teacher;
–approved transfers of Shayla Fountain, fourth grade to kindergarten; Cindi Quick, kindergarten to second grade; and Bridget Yaeger, kindergarten to fourth grade; and
–approved Raeshel Duncan as a high school volunteer softball coach.