The building and renovation effort Monticello High School and Washington Elementary is still running about six months ahead of schedule, school superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the board last week.
“We’re still on track for a mid- to end-of-February, substantially-complete situation, so that’s good news,” he said.
He said the project is also about $750,000 under budget, which could allow the district to add in some items that were trimmed early on. Those could include a hard surface for a parking lot behind the high school, as well as an entry element for the high school. Decisions on those were not made at last week’s meeting.
Project work is currently focused on finishing locker room rehabs below Miller Gym, the media center upgrade, and renovations in the original 1921 high school.