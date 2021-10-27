MONTICELLO — Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman told the school board last week that he will be monitoring court cases challenging COVID-19 school mandates, including a local one filed by a DeLand-Weldon instructor.
“They’ve got a court case set for Nov. 2 in Piatt County, so it will be interesting to see how that plays out with our local judge,” Zimmerman said at the Oct. 20 meeting.
He also outlined a separate lawsuit that casts a wider net, suing 145 separate school districts. Several Central Illinois school districts are named, including Mahomet-Seymour, but no Piatt County districts are in the complaint.
“He wants to get a ruling to throw out the mask mandate and the employee vaccination mandate,” Zimmerman said. “He wants a judge in a favorable county, which is Macoupin County for him, to rule on these 145 school districts across the state.”
And although Zimmerman stated he feels safety policies should be up to individual school districts based on its local public health data, he said Monticello is following the current mandates.
“We’re currently implementing all of the mandated COVID mitigations, so everybody’s wearing masks like their supposed to, we’re social distancing to the greatest extent possible, and when we have congregate settings like lunchrooms and before and after school it’s every other seat.”
COVID-19 case numbers have been dropping for the past six weeks in Piatt County, and are at their lowest level since early August, according to the latest health department update. Zimmerman said 95 percent of Monticello school staff are vaccinated, and that in-house testing is now being offered for employees.
Also under the topic of local control, Zimmerman said a resolution to support potential legislation that would allow schools to individually decide on possibly arming staff members will get another chance at the Illinois Association of School Boards convention next month.
He said it was not endorsed two years ago by IASB delegates, with most seeing it as a discussion on firearms instead of one allowing districts the control to make the decision.
“The recommendation from the (IASB) resolutions committee is to support that stance, which is to allow local control, to allow school boards to decide if they want firearms to be carried by certain employees,” Zimmerman said.
Some rural school districts, including Bement, supported the resolution two years ago, noting the sometimes lengthy response times it can take for some emergency services to arrive.
Monticello School Board President Kevin Frye noted that approval by the IASB only endorses the idea, and does not make it law.
“With all this, it’s just a resolution on how the Illinois Association of School Boards — what stance they will take -— if they lobby people in the state senate and the people who will actually vote on this stuff. So it doesn’t mean if the (resolution) is passed it’s going to change anything; it’s the stance when they lobby they will take. It’s rare that anything changes,” Frye said.
Another IASB resolution would allow school boards to meet without an in-person quorum, as long as there are enough board members in-person and online to constitute a quorum. Another broaches the idea of paying school board members for meeting attendance.
The IASB Annual Conference is Nov. 19-21 in Chicago.
Health insurance
Health Insurance premiums will rise 9.6 percent for Monticello in 2022. Zimmerman said it could have been even more if not for a 22-school cooperative Monticello belongs to when it negotiates insurance.
The district will continue to offer three plans: A point-of-service with $2,500 deductible and $4,000 out of pocket maximum; a point-of-service with a $2,500 deductible and costs after that covered; and a $5,000 high-deductible plan.
A majority of employees using school health insurance are currently on the $2,500/$4,000 plan, which will cost the district $756 per month next year. The contract between the district and the employee union has the district paying for the first $688 monthly, with the remainder of the cost split between the employee and district.
Internship options
High School Principal Adam Clapp said internship opportunities for students are being researched.
“We were contacted by Caterpillar to start a conversation about potential work-based learning or internships through Caterpillar, so we will be meeting with them next month. We are also talking to Kirby (Medical Center) for some partnerships with a program,” Clapp said.
“We are piloting a program this year; we have two students in that program who get release time during the school day to go our in the community and work, and it’s been going well so far. We don’t know the fine details of what those partnerships will look like, but are excited to have those conversations.”
Superintendent search
The school board met in closed session for 90 minutes prior to the regular meeting to discuss its search for a new superintendent. Current superintendent Vic Zimmerman is retiring after this school year.
In other action, the board:
—Learned there would be no combined Veterans Day assembly as in the past due to COVID-19 safety protocols. It will still be observed in individual schools on Nov. 11;
—heard the final add-on cost for the high school track resurfacing was $26,000, of which all but $5,000 was covered by insurance. It repaired damage caused by someone who walked through an area that was still wet;
—was told parent-teacher conferences in November will be offered both in-person and remotely, depending on the preference of parents;
—learned the middle school will host a boys basketball tournament Nov. 2-5;
—was informed by White Heath Elementary Principal Nancy Rosenbery that a 2020 grant to fund a trip to the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Museum in Springfield has been extended, and plans are to take fourth and fifth graders there by the end of 2021;
—approved roofing bids of $118,638 for the original 1923 high school; and of $43,420 for the White Heath Elementary gymnasium. The low bids for both were awarded to Designed Roofing Systems in Springfield;
—approved the resignations of David Donahue, middle school assistant wrestling coach; and Michael Lane, unit maintenance;
—approved the hiring of Casey Crowhust and Chelsea Ehrhardt, co-sponsors for the high school Gay/Straight Alliance; and Emily Tackitt, Washington School cook; and
—approved a maternity leave of absence for Marissa Brewer.