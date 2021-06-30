MONTICELLO — The school year of COVID was not easy operationally for the Monticello school system, but it ended up being a financial friendly 12 months to the district.
A record $9.1 million in corporate personal property replacement tax funds — well above the $5.9 million budgeted for this school year — has allowed the district to balance its budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30.
An amended budget reflecting a portion of the unexpected revenue was approved by the school board June 16.
“The budget is not amended for all the revenue increases we received,” School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said, noting he always advocates a conservative budget in case there are unforeseen expenses that arise during the budget year.
“What we always do is underestimate our revenue and overestimate our expenses.”
For that reason, actual figures routinely beat budgeted ones most years for the district.
This year’s budget had about $835,000 in red ink in its four major operating funds when originally approved last September. With the adjustments made last week, those funds now show a positive budget of about $2 million for the fiscal year that ends June 30.
An additional $2.1 in CPPRT revenue was added to the education fund, and $1.1 million in operations and maintenance in the amended fiscal document.
The added revenue — along with not spending all that was allocated in the budget — also allows the district to enter the 2021-22 year with about $16.5 million in the bank, another record.
The amended budget also included some added expenditures: The remainder of the high school track resurfacing and a truck purchase.
Shared counselor report
Zimmerman said the counselor provided by the Piatt County Mental Health Center saw 232 students during the school year, less than the previous year due to COVID-19 protocols.
Mental health worker Louanna Miller spent two days per week in Monticello and one each in DeLand-Weldon and Bement.
“Since we did get out at 1 o’clock every day and 1:15 in the elementary schools, there wasn’t as much time for the counselor to see students, so those numbers are probably down,” Zimmerman said.
“But she did a good job. She would call kids or Zoom with kids. She tried to make herself as available as possible for all of our kids.”
This is the first year of a three-year contract with the mental health center. Monticello paid 25 percent of the cost this year, and will pay 35 percent in 2021-22, or about $22,275; and 45 percent or $27,000 in the final year.
“At the end of the 2022-23 school year, the district will take a look to see if we want to continue that contract with the Piatt County Mental Health Center. General reporting from the principals and teachers is that it’s very positive and needed,” Zimmerman said.
In other business, the board:
—was reminded next month’s meeting would be on the fourth Wednesday, June 28;
—approved student handbooks;
—approved a contract for property, liability, worker compensation and automobile insurance with Selective Insurance for a cost of $205,272 for the 2021-22 school year. The switch from Liberty Insurance is saving about $30,000 off of this year’s cost of $236,144; and
—approved a change order in the high school track resurfacing project with Byrne and Jones, adding $5,180 due to an increase in supply costs. Also added was asphalt for a narrow grass strip near the track for $35,000. The changes bring the total project cost to $329,500.