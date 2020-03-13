Several school districts have opted to cancel sports and extracurricular contests through April 5 out of coronavirus concerns.
Monticello, Bement and Cerro Gordo have announced the cancelation if all games and meets, as well as all travel and “community gatherings” of more than 50 people outside of the school day until at least April 6.
“This will be done as an effort to minimize the risk and will be reevaluated at that time,” said Bement School Superintendent Sheila Greenwood. “There will not be any extra-curricular contests, but practices may continue at this time.”
The situation is similar in Monticello schools, which is on spring break March 14-22. Buildings will be closed during break (except for maintenance staff), and only outdoor practices will be allowed. Both inside and outside practices will be allowed once school is back in session on Monday, March 23.
Field trips and overnight teacher conferences are also canceled.
Also, no outside groups, including traveling teams, will be allowed to use school facilities during this time.
Bement and Cerro Gordo, which do not have spring break until April 8, have decided to keep school open at this point.
Monticello School Superintendent Vic Zimmerman said that district plans to reopen after spring break on March 23. He said that decision – at least for now – was made for the following reasons:
–Healthy children are not known to get seriously ill from COVID-19
–Closing schools may not be effective because some children may congregate anyway, at other locations
–Many parents, such as healthcare workers, need to be at work. If these critical workers stay home with children it causes significant impacts on the healthcare system and other institutions that are essential for our community to function
–If schools close, some children might have to stay home with alternate caregivers, such as seniors, who are more vulnerable
–We don’t know how effective children are in spreading the disease
–We have 250 students that are enrolled in our free and reduced lunch program.
The decision was also made in conjunction with local health department officials, which gave the following advice:
–Keep schools open where confirmed cases of COVID-19 are not present
–Continue to emphasis mitigating measures to minimize the spread of illness—hand washing and staying home when sick
–Discourage unnecessary travel
–Avoid congregations of more than 50 people outside the school day
–Limit visitations of non-school personnel to schools
–Encourage high risk individuals to minimize contact
“This is an extremely fluid situation and this information could change so continue to monitor your email,” said Zimmerman in his communication to staff and parents. “Thank you for your patience and flexibility!”