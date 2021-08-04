Sievers Center logo

A school logo was recently added to the outside of Monticello High School’s new gymnasium, the Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center. The new gym is a major piece of the recently completed $35 million renovation project at the high school and adjacent Washington Elementary School.

MONTICELLO — The Monticello community will get a chance to tour the recently-completed $35 million school renovation project at a facility project open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.

Those wanting to go on a guided tour should meet in the Sievers Center at 5 or 6 p.m. Maps will also be available for self-guided tours.

The project was completed in the spring, and the open house will include tours of both Washington Elementary and the remodeled high school.

Included in the upgrade was a new gymnasium — The Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center — a new classroom wing at Washington Elementary, and a two-story science classroom and lab addition at the high school.

Facilities project

There were also extensive renovations at the original 1921 high school and its later additions, including installation of a secure entryway, classroom and hallway remodels, and the installation of air conditioning.

