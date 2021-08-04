MONTICELLO — The Monticello community will get a chance to tour the recently-completed $35 million school renovation project at a facility project open house from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 11.
Those wanting to go on a guided tour should meet in the Sievers Center at 5 or 6 p.m. Maps will also be available for self-guided tours.
The project was completed in the spring, and the open house will include tours of both Washington Elementary and the remodeled high school.
Included in the upgrade was a new gymnasium — The Arthur “Buz” Sievers Center — a new classroom wing at Washington Elementary, and a two-story science classroom and lab addition at the high school.
Facilities project
There were also extensive renovations at the original 1921 high school and its later additions, including installation of a secure entryway, classroom and hallway remodels, and the installation of air conditioning.