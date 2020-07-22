Richard A. Larson of Monticello has been a scientist his entire adult life, but admits it’s not as exciting an existence as the media sometimes portrays.
“I’m extremely ordinary,” said Larson. “Extremely, extremely ordinary.”
Semi-retired after 24 years as a professor of environmental chemistry from the University of Illinois, he decided to write a murder mystery novel that he feels more accurately portrays scientists’ lives as, well, people.
“I knew that they had to have lives that were full of joy and sorrow and anger and tragedy, and I wanted to make that clear,” he said about “Degrees of Freedom,” which will be released on Amazon July 27.
“Scientists are usually portrayed either as mad geniuses who want to dominate the world or hermits who sit around and think about wonderful equations that would save the world,” chuckles Larson.
He terms the genre of his novel to be “science in fiction,” not to be confused with science fiction. It is not fantasy, but does have plenty of science portrayed by characters within its 440 pages.
Like Professor Pike McKenna and his colleague Bruce Cahill. When McKenna dies, Cahill tries to figure out if it was a murder or suicide.
The story takes place on a college campus in middle America. Not a particular one, but Larson said readers will see elements of their own university environments in its contents.
His only spoiler alert is that the book as meant for adults, with “plenty of naughty words!”
Larson said he wondered in college what “ivory tower” professors were like. Through his years engaging with them at the U of I, he has found them to be vastly curious, but also prone to normal life issues.
“Actual scientists are driven by curiosity about why things are the way they are, but otherwise their days are filled with events – joy, fear, worry, anger, tragedy – just like everyone else,” he said.
The book is available as an electronic download or on paperback.
About the author
Richard A. Larson is a native of North Dakota, but has lived in Monticello since 1990. He earned his Ph.D. in organic chemistry from the University of Illinois at Urbana/Champaign in 1968, and worked there as an environmental chemistry professor from 1979 to 2003, where he is now a professor emeritus. He describes himself as semi-retired.
He also earned his bachelor’s degree in chemistry in 1963 from the University of Minnesota.
On the U of I website, his areas of expertise are listed as environmental chemistry, natural products chemistry, and soil and water science.
Larson says that, as an undergraduate, “I was interested in the organic chemistry of naturally occurring compounds. Later I became interested in the biological effects of natural and synthetic compounds and of their environmental reaction products.”