BEMENT – Todd Scott was re-elected as Bement school board president at its most recent monthly meeting on April 14.
Scott will serve a two-year term.
Elected as vice-president was Denise Strack, who had served as secretary most recently.
The board also approved Janice Fogerson as secretary. She had been the vice-president before.
Also taking the oath of office for four-year terms as board members were Strack, Fogerson and Kyle Rogers. All were incumbents who were re-elected on April 6.
Boiler project
Board members approved bid documents from Berners-Schober architects for a new boiler system at the school. Cost will be an estimated $300,000 to replace the current 60-year-old unit with two units that will total the same capacity but be more energy efficient.
“We’re anticipating that the boiler delivery will take about 12 weeks. During that time, the contractor can get in and start tearing everything out, but we’re anticipating (completion) before the start of school next year or definitely before the start of heating season,” Berners-Shober architect Bill Prather said.
He added that a pre-bid meeting is scheduled for April 27 and for bids to be opened on May 6, with the board hopefully awarding a contract at its May 12 session.
Some asbestos abatement will be needed as part of the project, but that portion has already been bid out, Greenwood said.
End of year dates
Middle-High School Principal Doug Kepley announced end-of-year dates for annual school events. Included are:
–May 16: Middle/high school band concert at 2 p.m.
–May 23: Baccalaureate at the Methodist Church
–May 24: High school honors night
–May 27: Eighth grade honors night at 7 p.m.
–May 28: High school graduation at 7 p.m., followed by a parade of graduates at 7:45 p.m.
Kepley said a busy calendar due to compressed sports schedules has made it difficult to fit everything in. As an example, he said high school honors night may not start until 8 p.m. or so due to other student commitments.
“There is a home baseball and softball game in Cerro Gordo, and then when that’s done, we’re going to do our honors night, 7:30, maybe even 8 o’clock to get our kids recognized and scholarships awarded,” Kepley said.
As for high school commencement, he said current spectator guidelines would allow for each graduate to be given 15 to 20 tickets each for an indoor, in-person ceremony.
In addition, middle school honors will be a more informal evening instead of the more formal promotion night that has been held in past years.
Kepley said 2020 Hall of Fame inductees Peggy Wright Wells and James W. Fendley will be honored at a football game this fall, along with this year’s inductees.
In other action, the board:
–Was told the middle school students of the quarter were Anna Block, Cassandra Block, Will Fuson and Gabrielle Block. The high school student of the month was Hailey Gadbury;
–renewed its membership with the Illinois Elementary School Association and Illinois High School Association;
–approved the resignation of full-time custodian Herb Wittig, and hired his replacement Sharon Gregory;
–approved board meeting dates for 2021-22, which for the most part will continue to be the second Wednesday of each month at 7 p.m.;
–approved an intergovernmental agreement with the DeLand-Weldon school district to share speech, language and pathology services for the 2021-22 school year;
–approved the school calendar for 2021-22;
–was informed new elementary school principal Christy Sweet – who will take over in July – visited the school district during homecoming week. She brought sets of DogMan books for all prekindergarten through fifth grade students, and also had sets for classrooms, the school library, and the community library; and
–was told by Greenwood that the district has purchased about 100 new Chromebooks this school year, saying it was a heavy purchase year after initially setting out on a 1:1 technology plan about six years ago.