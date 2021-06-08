MONTICELLO — The Monticello Library District has narrowed its library director position search from 12 applicants to two finalists, who will likely be interviewed this week.
“Lisa (Winters) and I did meet, and we narrowed it down to a couple of candidates that had very nice applications,” Library Board Chairman Sue Gortner told the board on June 2.
Winters is retiring at the end of August after 42 years of working at the library, the past 23 as director.
She said the fact the local position includes health insurance coverage attracted some interest, since some libraries in the area do not include that benefit.
After interviews are held, references will be checked with the possibility of voting on a hire at the July 7 meeting.