MONTICELLO — The Piatt County Nursing Home is looking for a new Services for Seniors director.
Nursing Home Director Scott Porter told his county board committee Thursday (Feb. 25) that Megan McKissack has resigned, with her last day being March 4.
“She is pursuing a master’s in social work, so she is stepping down. We have posted that position and are starting to set up interviews for it.
“We wish Megan well. She has served us admirably in very difficult times, especially for COVID for a program that is supposed to be community-based, and you can’t go anywhere. She innovated, teamed up with Faith in Action to do grocery and pharmacy delivery, so she will be missed, but we wish her luck,” Porter said.
Services for Seniors is an outreach of the nursing home, and helps link older adults to agencies, services and programs in the area that can help them. It provides assistance navigating government paperwork in regards to Medicare, supplemental insurance, social security and energy assistance.
The agency, funded by a grant from the East Central Illinois Area Agency on Aging, also helps connect seniors with agencies that can help with low-rent housing, weatherization programs and consumer complaints.
The position in Piatt County is a 36-hour-per-week job.
Additional information on Piatt County Services for Seniors is available at https://www.piattcountynursinghome.org/services-for-seniors/.
Those needing more information about the director job or how to apply can email Nursing Home Human Resources Manager Jacqui Bush at j.bush@piattcountynursinghome.org.
High vaccination rate
Piatt County Nursing Home residents and staff have received the COVID-19 vaccine at a much higher rate than the state average for long term care facilities, according to local nursing home administrator Scott Porter.
At a webinar hosted by the Illinois Department of Public Health on Feb. 25, Porter said officials said that about 12 percent of long term care facility residents statewide had opted not to take the vaccine, while just 2 percent at the Piatt County Nursing Home decided not to be vaccinated.
“Ninety-eight percent of (our) residents have received the vaccine. Ninety-eighth percent!” Porter said.
He added that 79 percent of staff at the Monticello facility also opted into the vaccine, compared to an average of 47 percent statewide.
“I am so proud of our staff especially for overcoming their own concerns about the vaccine in order to safeguard the residents,” added Porter.