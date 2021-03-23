HAMMOND — Piatt County Sheriff’s Police continue to investigate the Jan. 26 murder of Hammond resident Michael Brown, but the random nature of the crime is making it more difficult to track down the killer.
Police said early in the investigation that they felt the murder may be connected to a string of thefts throughout the area, and not isolated to the southern Piatt County community.
“Although very rare, we have had homicides in Piatt County, but in almost all of those investigations, at least in the past 15 years since I have been at the Piatt County Sheriff’s Office, we have known who the suspect was,” Investigator Tom Apperson said.
“This is truly a ‘who done it’ case, and these types of cases traditionally move slower than other investigations where a suspect is known.”
Apperson said the case continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office in conjunction with the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation, Zone 5.
“The death of Michael Brown was very tragic and was felt hard in the community of Hammond and beyond. I hope we can find the answers that the Brown family and the Hammond community deserve,” Apperson said.
Brown was found dead from a gunshot wound in his garage in Hammond about 3 a.m. Jan. 26.
Authorities believe it was tied to a string of car thefts and shed burglaries, but since this is the only one that turned deadly, it is thought Mr. Brown might have surprised the suspect or suspects.