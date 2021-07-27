CHAMPAIGN — The Golf Coaches Association of America, in conjunction with Golf Pride Grips, announced on July 21 that Parkland Cobras men’s golf coach, Corbin Sebens, has been named the winner of the 2021 Dave Williams National Coach of the Year Award for NJCAA Division II.
“I couldn’t be more happy for Coach Sebens and proud to know he is representing Parkland College,” stated Athletics Director Brendan McHale. “Watching Corbin work with his team to help them improve their game was impressive to say the least. Coach Sebens and his team had an incredible run achieving a National Championship this past season, and now, Corbin being recognized with this honor, this is well deserved. Congratulations Coach Sebens, we’re very happy to know you are a Cobra!”
In the 2020-2021 season, Cobras Golf claimed the NJCAA DII National Championship title for the first time in program history. Prior to the national tournament, Parkland claimed seven tournament victories that included the Illinois Valley Fall Invitational (1st of 13), the Heartland/ICC Fall Invitational (1st of 5), the Den at Fox Creek Challenge (1st of 10), the Panther Creek Invite (1st of 5), and the Ackerman-Allen Shootout (1st of 10). In the postseason, the Cobras won both the MWAC (1st of 6) and NJCAA Central District Championships (1st of 8), qualifying them for their fourth consecutive National Championship event.
The Cobras were undefeated (33-0-0) against the Golfstat Top 25 during the season. In another first, five Parkland golfers received All-America honors from the NJCAA, while three were recognized as All-Americans by the GCAA.
“I am extremely honored and humbled to be chosen as the National Coach of the Year,” expressed Sebens. “A coach is only as good as their players, and I have been honored to coach some of the hardest working players that displayed unwavering determination and fight throughout the entire season. The motivation and perseverance that they displayed to win a National Championship was truly inspirational!”
In addition to this national award, Sebens was named Coach of the Tournament at the 2021 National Championship. The eighth-year head coach of the Cobras had, earlier this season, been selected as 2020-21 Coach of the Year for both NJCAA Region 24 and the Mid-West Athletic Conference.
About Sebens
Sebens enters his ninth season (2021-22) at the helm of the Parkland men’s golf program this fall.
Taking over in the spring of 2014, Sebens has guided Parkland to the NJCAA Championships in five of the eight seasons, earning three top-five finishes the past four years, with the program’s first National Championship in 2021.
Under his leadership, the program has won six M-WAC titles and has an overall record of 656-117. Individually, Sebens has coached eleven NJCAA All-Americans, nine Ping All-Americans, five M-WAC medalists, and twenty-four All-MWAC honorees. Overall, Sebens’ teams have collected 30 tournament championships and 40 top-three finishes.