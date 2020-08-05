It is officially a two-way race on the November ballot for the upcoming Sixth Judicial Court Judge opening in Piatt County.
Piatt County attorney Suzanne Jennings Wells filed her nominating petitions to run under the party she formed, the “Lincoln Heritage Party.” The required number of petitions were filed with the Illinois State Board of Elections by the July 20 deadline.
She faces Republican candidate Dana Rhoades in the general election on Nov. 3. The winner will be sworn in as the replacement for retiring judge Hugh Finson.
Wells has been a licensed attorney for more than 30 years, and owns the Law Offices of Suzanne Wells in Monticello. She is the current president of the Piatt County Bar Association.
More information on her campaign is available on her Facebook site, “Suzanne Jennings Wells for Piatt County Circuit Judge 2020.”
Rhoades has been elected to the post of Piatt County State’s Attorney three times, holding that office since December of 2008. She was the only candidate to run in the spring primary, securing the Republican nomination. More information on her campaign is available on the Facebook site, “Dana Rhoades for Piatt County Circuit Judge 2020.”
Steve Thomas, another Monticello attorney, had also announced he would run under a party he would form, but was not listed as being on the ballot on the Illinois State Board of Elections website.