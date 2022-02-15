MONTICELLO — Over the objections of the state, a judge in Piatt County has granted a second continuance on the sentencing of Christie M. Brown, 65, who was convicted Oct. 7 of criminal neglect related to the death of her brother, along with animal cruelty in the home she shared with him.
Brown has been undergoing tests for a possible cardiac condition. Her attorney, Andrew Wessler told Judge Gary Webber Feb. 8 that a continuance is needed to determine what treatment she may need.
“We are ready for sentencing, and continue to be ready for sentencing,” Wessler said. “But I think we want to know what’s going on (with her health).”
He also felt the status of her health was “certainly relevant” to what sentence she may receive.
Piatt County Assistant State’s Attorney Victoria Dedman objected to a second continuance, saying it seems Brown’s medical work is “for diagnostic purposes only,” and should not cause a delay.
Judge Webber said he “understands the prosecution’s frustration” and would like to see the case conclude, but granted the continuance, saying “I prefer to give the defendant the benefit of the doubt.”
A status hearing was scheduled for March 15, when Brown’s physician may be called to testify and clarify the extent of Brown’s health issues.
Brown’s brother, Ronald Blankenship, 64 was found dead on Aug. 20, 2018 in a home he co-owned in the 300 block of West Monroe Street in Monticello with Christie Brown. Police called the conditions of the home “deplorable,” including garbage bags filled with adult diapers in Mr. Blankenship’s room.
Two dogs found at the home were later euthanized.
Also living in the home was her son, Mason Brown, who was convicted of the same charges and sentenced to five years in prison last August.