The Journal-Republican received some letters to Santa Claus from some Blue Ridge second grade students. Here are some of their wishes — and sometimes confessions — to Santa.
Blue Ridge Schneider Elementary School
Barbie Burns’ class
Dear Santa,
I have been bad and good. I got ready for bed without being told. Once I slaped my sis in the face. I really want dark lipstick and bash.
Thank you Santa for the makeup. We used the lipstick up really fast. What is your favorite elf?
Paloma Atkins
Dear Santa,
My behavior was kinda good this year. Sorry for hitting my sister. The gift I want the most is a Nintendo Switch. So I can play with Jab. Thank yo for the hoverobard last year.
Also, how old are you. How many houses do you go to.
Brantley Blacker
Dear Santa,
I think I was good this year. If I was not, I am sorry. I want Robucks because I love Roblox. You can spend stuff on it. Thank you for the O.M.G. doll last year.
I have a question. How old are you?
Josie Brooks
Dear Santa,
My befahiour this year was good. I was nice. I really, really want a logo Luigi! Thanks for a Hatchimal last year.
Santa, how many elves do you have? Do you want me to leave carrots for the reindeer?
Alex Brown
Dear Santa,
I have been good thi syear. Thank you Santa for getting me a Barbie last year. I want a Hoverboard that lights up for Christmas. Do you like to eat sugar cookies? Do you have any children.
Journey Curtis
Dear Santa,
I have been good but I didn’t get the school’s brownie. I want an IPad. I don’t want my mom to spend her money. I love the scooter you got me. I love to ride it, but it is wintere now.
What does Mrs. Claus do?
Carlie Dodson
Dear Santa,
I was very good this year. I would never push someone again. I want a Roman Reigns WWE. Thanks for the clothes you brought me last year.
How old are you? What kind of cookies do you want me to leave for you this year? My favorite cookies are peanut butter blossom.
Jackson Grider
Dear Santa,
I was good a little this year because I played with lots of people. I want a go cart for Christmas. Thank you for my Hoverboard last Christmas. How people people are in the United Stats? Do you want me to leave out carrots for your reindeer?
Coltyn Hallowell
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I’m sorry for lying. All I want this year is a Lalaloopsy doll, and also her cat. Thank you for the stocking for my dolls. I have a question. What does an elf look like? What kind of cookies should I leave for you?
Cassie Leonard
Dear Santa,
My behavior was good and naughty this year. I helped my family, but I snecked candy at Easter. The gift I want most of all is 28,000 V Buck’s for Fortnite.
Thank you for giving me a Ryan’s chest. How can you get to every house in one night?
Reese Little
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. The gift I want the most is my own t.v. You can find it in Target. I was thankful for my winter L.O.L. doll. How is the reindeer’s behavior? My favorite cookies are sugar cookies with icing and sprinkles. What kind do you like? How do the elfs make things?
Ella McIntyre
Dear Santa,
This year Ive been nice. I am sorry for hittig my brother. The gift I want the most is a Nintendo switch. I played it at my friend’s house. Thank you for bringing my my Hoverboard last year. I’ve been wondering how old you are?
Brylee Maddox
Dear Santa,
First, I was kind of bad/kind of good this year. Second, this year I want PS4 cards. Thank you for games and stuff like that from last year. Are your favorite cookies banana?
Jude Olson
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I helped my mom clean the house. The gift I want the most is some kittens all ginger colored. I will call them Elizabeth, Cupcake, Rose, Rocky. Amd Zry.
Thank you for the Easy Bake oven last year.
What reindeer is your favorite and why are they your favorite?
Sophia Ozee
Dear Santa,
I have been doing my best this year. The gift I want the most is a Wild Car code. My favorite thing I got from my dad last year was Pokemon cards. Can I ask a question? How old are you?
Tanner Pritchett
Dear Santa,
I have been good thes year. I cleaned my room. I really want a pink bike with a purple basket and wite stars. Thank you for my baby doll. I liked her hair.
How many elves do you have? Wat kind of cooeis do you like?
Naomi Scott
Dear Santa,
I was bad because I got a lot of tickets. The present I want the most is a drone. Thank you for the candy. Will I get a present? Do you visit the school to say hi and help the janitor?
Layton Thomas Slade
Dear Santa,
My behavior was...really good. I want a PS5. Thank you for the car set. Can I keep the elfs set. I can find them every day? Who is your favorite elf? Mine is Jingle balls.
Jade Smolek
Dear Santa,
I’m sorry for being bad. I will try to be good next year. I really want a PSF, Fortnite 20,000,000 B bucks. I loved my stretchy dragon. Who is your favorite reindeer and why are they your favorite? What cookies do you want? Do you want chocolate or white mik?
Kade Swigart
Dear Santa,
I’m sorry for what I have done this year. I have been mean to people. I want to say sorry. I want a remote control plane. I want its color to be brown and green. I want the size to be medium. I will thank you next year.
Oscar Teubel
Dear Santa,
My behavior was kinda good. The gift I want the most is a four weeler because it’s fun! Thank you for the hot wheels play set. How many elves do you have? Who is your favrororte rain deer.
Ryker
Dear Santa,
I’ve been good this year. I do what my grandparents tell me to do. I want an LOL winter house like the summer one last year. Thank you for bringing me the summer LOL house last year. How old are you? What kind of cookies do you want me to leave for you?
Addy Wendel
Dear Santa,
I was a little bad this year. I really want a baby that looks real. Thank you for bringing me an American Girl doll. What is your favorite reindeer?
Charlie Yeagle
Kari Brackenhoff’s class
Dear Santa,
I really want a robot for Christmas. Santa can you tell me how your reindeer fly?
Landon Price
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I help my friends. The gift I want most is an X box because I can play my game. What do you want for Christmas?
Jayden
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I helpeed my friendtds if they git hert. The gift I want most is a real kitten. How do you do your Majig?
Leila
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I helpt my frend in PE.She fell. I walked her to the mat she was ol aftr. The figt I want most is an IPhone 12 because I as my papa for his a lot. What is the weirdist think that hapend to you?
Bria
Dear Santa,
I have bin good this year. I was nice to Kara because I got my dad when she got hurt. I want a toy piano because win I was 5 yers old I had a toy piano. It was so much fun. How do the randeer flie?
Annabeth
Dear Santa,
I was rally bossy and sassy this year. I play with my friend nicely. The gift I went most is my Dady and adig lego set. If you told Norman to give me and Sawyer those presents. Thank you. I hope your well!
Kaiser West
Dear Santa,
I was Good this year. I was Good Because I follow Drecsnhis at school, at home, and at my Babysitrs. I opined the Door for my frind. I got my sister to coim doene. The gift I want most is Qeen Bee MOG Doll. What do elvse looke like?
Maddie
Dear Santa,
I have been really good eveary day. I help my mom with the bunny cage. I want the new Pokemon.same for Nintendo Switch. How do you make games?
Your friend,
Dean
Dear Santa,
Brody Barger
Dear Santa,
I've bin fine this year. I made my mom a presint. I want a Vibo ame. What do you want for Chismas?
Martin
Dear Santa,
I've been a good girl. I help my friends. the gift I want most is you Santa because I believe in you. Are you real?
Hannah
Dear Santa,
Im bin good. I hellpt my baby brothr becus so he can wash his hans. I want a Nurf gun so I can get rveg to shoot my big brothr. Are you fake?
Izaiah
Dear Santa,
I think I was good this year. Wen my mom was sleeping I cleaned the house. The giif I want most...IS a figit set so I can trade it to my frined for new wons. How much presits do you dirvr in a nite?Lexi
Dear Santa,
I was good. I am being a good friend and I am helping a lot. The gift I want the most is high heels. I have a question are you maen to the elves?
Meadow
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I was nice to my frinds. The gift I want most is Nintendo Swich. Do you like cookys.
Wyatt H.
Dear Santa,
I have bin good. This yer I wish for tract racks. How many elves do you have?
Annabelle
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. I have helped friends. I want a gas dirt bike! and with 4 gears. How many elfs to you have?
Jesse
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I stand up for my friends. I want is a love sack.
Brady V.
Dear Santa,
I have been good and nice this year. I help someone. The gift I want most is a toy kitche.
Miah
Dear Santa,
I have been okay this year. Sometimes I do things that can't be good. I kept my baby sister safe so she did not get hurt. The gift I want most is the lego nihjago garden set because I love legos. What do YOU want for Christmas?
Raphael
Dear Santa,
I have been good. I clean my home. I want the Fortnite card. Are you really real?
Dear Santa,
I was good this year. Whin someone is hurt I will take them to the nurse. The gift I want is a huverbord. Would you to go on a vaction?
Mallory
Dear Santa,
I have been good this year. I gave Meadow a pencil because she dided have one. The gift I want is a b blue chipy. Want do you want for Christmas?
Logan
Dear Santa,
I bin good. I help people. The gift I want mest is a Nintendo lite. Aor you reel Santa?
Aiden
Dear Santa,
I would like a baby doll for Christmas. How are the reindeer?
Ava Jiles